After three years of omni-dithering from Boris Johnson and his cabinet of Conservative cronies, I was resigned to believing that there was very little the government could do to turn the tide of public opinion – and most certainly mine.

Everything is subject to change, however, and never has that been more evident than the news that the prime minister has pledged £80 million in government funding for a programme of structural change which the British Fashion Council believes can move the UK fashion industry toward a circular model.

Could this mean the end of £1 bikinis? Hurrah. Is this the beginning of the end for factory workers in the UK being paid £3.50 per hour (as one of the Boohoo group’s suppliers was alleged to be doing)? Let’s hope so. Does this also smell suspiciously like a very green, very transparent attempt at image rehabilitation? Sadly, yes.