What is ‘bourgeois’ and why is the fashion world obsessed with it?

Now comes the really good news: you already own a lot of this trend. The foundations of bourgeois are the classic pieces you’re always told to invest in: tailored trousers, heavy-duty blazers – wool-mix is peak bourgeois – crepe pussy-bow blouses, leather knee-high boots, long-sleeve midi dresses (preferably both printed and plain), and midi pleated skirts (strictly no minis here). The key difference this time is those pieces have had an injection of personality.

Bourgeois 2.0 sees the staples and raises them from flat to fabulous with just a few tweaks, as seen on the catwalks. Celine was the real catalyst, serving up none other than 59 looks of new bourgeois at its a/w 2019 show. The hemlines of pleated, heritage-checked skirts overlapped with sensual over-the-knee leather boots, scarves were tied in exaggerated pussy bows (in an almost mocking way) and even the most demure of looks were seemingly undone with shaggy haircuts and oversized aviator sunglasses.

At Burberry, bourgeois was treated to a glamorous edge: a long-line masculine coat reimagined with cascading feathers and a pleated midi skirt scattered with sequins. Fendi relaxed the trend via sporty-looking tailored trousers paired with razor-sharp shirting, and Victoria Beckham opted for a subversive take on the trend with flashes of bright colour contrasted with a typically muted bourgeois palette and peep-toe leopard print booties worn with checked skirts and Argyle knits.