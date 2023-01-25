We’re still piling on the layers and diving under duvet coats to try and beat the winter chill. But it’s safe to say we’ve probably all had enough of the faux fur coats, teddy jackets and bulky bombers.

While we are by no means recommending that you go out sans coat – the Baltic breeze is showing no sign of easing off – there is a cooler winter warmer available, and it comes in the shape of a boxy leather jacket.

Featured on the spring/summer 2023 Louis Vuitton runway, the laidback leather style was a statement piece of the luxury fashion house’s latest collection in a concoction of browns, blacks and creams. And The Frankie Shop’s sell-out Aria faux leather jacket is just another example of the oversized fit falling into fashion’s must-have territory.