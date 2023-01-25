All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Louis Vuitton and The Frankie Shop are leading the way with this look, but many more brands are following suit.
We’re still piling on the layers and diving under duvet coats to try and beat the winter chill. But it’s safe to say we’ve probably all had enough of the faux fur coats, teddy jackets and bulky bombers.
While we are by no means recommending that you go out sans coat – the Baltic breeze is showing no sign of easing off – there is a cooler winter warmer available, and it comes in the shape of a boxy leather jacket.
Featured on the spring/summer 2023 Louis Vuitton runway, the laidback leather style was a statement piece of the luxury fashion house’s latest collection in a concoction of browns, blacks and creams. And The Frankie Shop’s sell-out Aria faux leather jacket is just another example of the oversized fit falling into fashion’s must-have territory.
Being a boxy take on a classic leather jacket, it’s sure to keep you toasty while turning your outerwear from cosy and comfortable to cool and chic. And there’s no short supply of options from the high street to the high end in a whole host of shades, styles and price points.
So, whether you’re looking to toughen up your trusty jeans and jumper combo, warm up a woollen dress or simply shake off the floor-length puffer coat, keep reading below to see our 11 favourites.
The Frankie Shop Aria faux leather jacket
The Frankie Shop Aria faux leather jacket is always selling out, so you’ll have to watch it like a hawk to get one in your hands. Made from faux leather, it’s sure to work wonders in anyone’s wardrobe, vegans included, and adds a harder edge with its biker-like style.
Stradivarius faux leather jacket
Not all leather jackets need to cost a small fortune, and this Stradivarius style is a perfect example of why. Made from faux leather, it may not have the durability of the real deal, but its oversized shape is sure to steal the show as the perfect layering piece.
Warehouse real leather clean boxy jacket
This real leather boxy jacket is crisp, clean and effortlessly cool. With a structured collar, simple shape and fuss-free finish, it’s a go-to for those who like long-lasting basics.
Nudie Jeans saga leather blazer dark brown
Nudie Jeans is a go-to for anyone after a small-batch brand, and this leather jacket is one of our favourite finds. With front buttons and a vintage-look style, it’s sharp yet suave in a deep chocolate brown.
Sisters And Seekers Bucks vegan leather jacket
In a stone-washed grey shade, this jacket stands out from the crowd. The exaggerated collar, sharp cuffs and fuss-free finish add a sleek touch to the faux leather style.
Massimo Dutti Nappa leather biker jacket
Sleek and sophisticated are the two best words to describe this leather jacket, and we think it’s just beautiful. Tiptoeing close to a tailoring style, the sharp lines are only accentuated by the deep chocolate colour, making it a failsafe find for even more formal occasions.
Selected Femme Katie leather jacket
This Selected Femme jacket sits firmly within the biker jacket style. But, given the lack of a belt at the bottom, we’re dubbing it a boxy style. Made from real leather, it’s sure to keep you warm and last an incredibly long time.
Shop Selected Femme Katie leather jacket at Anthropologie, £190
Asos Bolongaro Trevor workwear style leather jacket
Trust Asos to deliver the trends on a more pocket-friendly budget. This workwear jacket leans into the slouchy style with front flap pockets and a poppered front.
Shop Asos Bolongaro Trevor workwear style leather jacket, £71.50
Jigsaw classic trucker leather jacket
In a light khaki shade, this is certainly no standard leather jacket, but it is rather beautiful. In a trucker shape, two front pockets and a poppered opening make a subtle style statement while staying on the sophisticated side of a leather look.
AllSaints Balfern leather biker jacket
AllSaints is a go-to for failsafe leather, and this option proves exactly why. In a light-coloured leather, it’s built in the classic biker style with a waist belt that takes it from boxy to cinched in seconds.
Arket cropped leather jacket
Removing the collar for a more relaxed fit, this Arket cropped leather jacket is perfect for casual outfits with minimal fuss.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands