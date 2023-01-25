Stylist boxy leather biker jackets

11 boxy leather jackets that beat the winter chill while looking effortlessly cool

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

Louis Vuitton and The Frankie Shop are leading the way with this look, but many more brands are following suit.

We’re still piling on the layers and diving under duvet coats to try and beat the winter chill. But it’s safe to say we’ve probably all had enough of the faux fur coats, teddy jackets and bulky bombers.

While we are by no means recommending that you go out sans coat – the Baltic breeze is showing no sign of easing off – there is a cooler winter warmer available, and it comes in the shape of a boxy leather jacket.

Featured on the spring/summer 2023 Louis Vuitton runway, the laidback leather style was a statement piece of the luxury fashion house’s latest collection in a concoction of browns, blacks and creams. And The Frankie Shop’s sell-out Aria faux leather jacket is just another example of the oversized fit falling into fashion’s must-have territory.

You may also like

11 of the best leather and faux leather trench coats to warm you up this winter

Louis Vuitton Ready to Wear Spring:Summer 2023
Louis Vuitton sent a boxy leather jacket down the s/s 2023 runway

Being a boxy take on a classic leather jacket, it’s sure to keep you toasty while turning your outerwear from cosy and comfortable to cool and chic. And there’s no short supply of options from the high street to the high end in a whole host of shades, styles and price points.

So, whether you’re looking to toughen up your trusty jeans and jumper combo, warm up a woollen dress or simply shake off the floor-length puffer coat, keep reading below to see our 11 favourites.

  • The Frankie Shop Aria faux leather jacket

    The Frankie Shop Aria faux leather jacket
    The Frankie Shop Aria faux leather jacket

    The Frankie Shop Aria faux leather jacket is always selling out, so you’ll have to watch it like a hawk to get one in your hands. Made from faux leather, it’s sure to work wonders in anyone’s wardrobe, vegans included, and adds a harder edge with its biker-like style.

    Shop The Frankie Shop Aria faux leather jacket, £277.90

    BUY NOW

  • Stradivarius faux leather jacket

    Stradivarius faux leather jacket
    Stradivarius faux leather jacket

    Not all leather jackets need to cost a small fortune, and this Stradivarius style is a perfect example of why. Made from faux leather, it may not have the durability of the real deal, but its oversized shape is sure to steal the show as the perfect layering piece.

    Shop Stradivarius faux leather jacket, £69.99

    BUY NOW

  • Warehouse real leather clean boxy jacket

    Warehouse real leather clean boxy jacket
    Warehouse real leather clean boxy jacket

    This real leather boxy jacket is crisp, clean and effortlessly cool. With a structured collar, simple shape and fuss-free finish, it’s a go-to for those who like long-lasting basics.

    Shop Warehouse real leather clean boxy jacket, £183.20

    BUY NOW

  • Nudie Jeans saga leather blazer dark brown

    Nudie Jeans saga leather blazer dark brown
    Nudie Jeans saga leather blazer dark brown

    Nudie Jeans is a go-to for anyone after a small-batch brand, and this leather jacket is one of our favourite finds. With front buttons and a vintage-look style, it’s sharp yet suave in a deep chocolate brown.

    Shop Nudie Jeans saga leather blazer dark brown, £370

    BUY NOW

  • Sisters And Seekers Bucks vegan leather jacket

    Sisters and Seekers Bucks vegan leather jacket
    Sisters and Seekers Bucks vegan leather jacket

    In a stone-washed grey shade, this jacket stands out from the crowd. The exaggerated collar, sharp cuffs and fuss-free finish add a sleek touch to the faux leather style.

    Shop Sisters And Seekers Bucks vegan leather jacket, £76.99

    BUY NOW

  • Massimo Dutti Nappa leather biker jacket

    Massimo Dutti Nappa leather biker jacket
    Massimo Dutti Nappa leather biker jacket

    Sleek and sophisticated are the two best words to describe this leather jacket, and we think it’s just beautiful. Tiptoeing close to a tailoring style, the sharp lines are only accentuated by the deep chocolate colour, making it a failsafe find for even more formal occasions.

    Shop Massimo Dutti Nappa leather biker jacket, £269

    BUY NOW

  • Selected Femme Katie leather jacket

    Selected Femme Katie leather jacket
    Selected Femme Katie leather jacket

    This Selected Femme jacket sits firmly within the biker jacket style. But, given the lack of a belt at the bottom, we’re dubbing it a boxy style. Made from real leather, it’s sure to keep you warm and last an incredibly long time.

    Shop Selected Femme Katie leather jacket at Anthropologie, £190

    BUY NOW

  • Asos Bolongaro Trevor workwear style leather jacket

    Asos Bolongaro Trevor workwear style leather jacket
    Asos Bolongaro Trevor workwear style leather jacket

    Trust Asos to deliver the trends on a more pocket-friendly budget. This workwear jacket leans into the slouchy style with front flap pockets and a poppered front.

    Shop Asos Bolongaro Trevor workwear style leather jacket, £71.50

    BUY NOW

  • Jigsaw classic trucker leather jacket

    Jigsaw classic trucker leather jacket
    Jigsaw classic trucker leather jacket

    In a light khaki shade, this is certainly no standard leather jacket, but it is rather beautiful. In a trucker shape, two front pockets and a poppered opening make a subtle style statement while staying on the sophisticated side of a leather look.

    Shop Jigsaw classic trucker leather jacket, £140

    BUY NOW

  • AllSaints Balfern leather biker jacket

    Allsaints Balfern leather biker jacket
    Allsaints Balfern leather biker jacket

    AllSaints is a go-to for failsafe leather, and this option proves exactly why. In a light-coloured leather, it’s built in the classic biker style with a waist belt that takes it from boxy to cinched in seconds.

    Shop AllSaints Balfern leather biker jacket, £237

    BUY NOW

  • Arket cropped leather jacket

    Arket cropped leather jacket
    Arket cropped leather jacket

    Removing the collar for a more relaxed fit, this Arket cropped leather jacket is perfect for casual outfits with minimal fuss.

    Shop Arket cropped leather jacket, £299

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and receive a free guide to the 101 female authors everyone should have on their bookshelf.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: Getty; courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article