You know the feeling: the one that feels like a knife slicing through sweaty, sticky flesh as the sun beats down on you with its ferocious mid-season strength. Of all the sartorial woes that accompany the sunniest month of all, few come close to the discomfort – both to wear and to feel – of wearing bras.

Not only do they obnoxiously dig into backs, shoulders and underarms, leaving unsightly red depressions on our skin in their wake, but they’re also largely visible through the plethora of light and breezy or, indeed, clingy summer pieces we reach for to clad our sweaty selves in.

The solution for those who still want the support that a bra offers has been provided via TikTok, which is steadily becoming our collective go-to style companion.