Struggle to wear bras during summer? This TikTok styling hack will help
Stop bras from slicing and dicing your skin during the warmer months with this simple, TikTok-approved hack.
You know the feeling: the one that feels like a knife slicing through sweaty, sticky flesh as the sun beats down on you with its ferocious mid-season strength. Of all the sartorial woes that accompany the sunniest month of all, few come close to the discomfort – both to wear and to feel – of wearing bras.
Not only do they obnoxiously dig into backs, shoulders and underarms, leaving unsightly red depressions on our skin in their wake, but they’re also largely visible through the plethora of light and breezy or, indeed, clingy summer pieces we reach for to clad our sweaty selves in.
The solution for those who still want the support that a bra offers has been provided via TikTok, which is steadily becoming our collective go-to style companion.
A user named Karla Cristina has shared a clip, which has been liked more than 750,000 times, of her seamlessly folding her white tank top over her bra, which might sound nonsensical but its appeal is clear. By folding the top underneath the wiring of the bra, all the slicing and dicing of sweaty summer skin ceases, with the softness of the tank acting as a buffer. Even better: the support provided by the bra is still there, and once the material is folded over the bra, it makes the top thicker, which means lower visibility of the bra itself.
The styling hack even appeals to those who simply want to get more bang from the buck of a longline tank top. Follow the simple one-step routine and suddenly your waist-length top becomes cropped.
This isn’t the first summertime styling trick we’ve lifted from the TikTok-sphere; previously it has extolled the virtues of Ugg’s Tasman X clogs (if you know, you know) and has educated us on the relatively unknown sizing system at Zara.
Image: courtesy of Getty