A certain conversation started earlier this year about Florence Pugh and her decision to go braless in a (totally delightful) sheer Valentino dress. The comments on Pugh’s Instagram feed – which she later addressed in a follow-up post – included a selection that referred to her “tiny tits” and suggested that she really ought to be “embarrassed” by being so “flat-chested”.

Aside from a wide swathe of society who ought to know that they should refrain from discussing other people’s bodies, Pugh’s decision to go braless reminded many of us how sexualised and maligned breasts continue to be, particularly in fashion. “Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying,” Pugh wrote in the post, which has now been liked more than 2.4 million times.