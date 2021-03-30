Despite stripping our wardrobes back to basics - quite literally - during the past year, it’s not just sales of loungewear and comfy separates that have been strong, lingerie sales have also been soaring.

Tu at Sainsbury’s reported an increase of 28% in bra sales, M&S have also seen an increase, particularly in non-wired bra styles, and NET-A-PORTER.COM have seen customers spending more on lingerie with heightened demand for luxury bras and briefs.

After decades navigating complicated cup sizes and uncomfortable underwires, a year spent indoors has shifted attitudes, with women putting comfort, simplicity, and what works for them first.

Insights gained from a survey driven by Tu at Sainsbury’s, examining how women’s underwear habits have changed a year on from the first lockdown revealed that almost two in five women spend up to four hours a day in discomfort due to their underwear, over half of the women surveyed said they can’t wait to take their bra off at the end of the day and 46% said they had ditched their bras at least once a week in the name of comfort since lockdown started.

The survey also showed that 60% of women have switched to a non-wired bra, with 27% swearing to never buying an underwired style again post-pandemic and 41% claiming they will always wear their most comfortable bra post-pandemic regardless of what they’ll be doing.