Lately, I’ve been thinking that these two things may be connected. When I look at my wardrobe I see an amalgamation of different selves – a spectrum of people who had lives, loves and interests different to my current reality. The end of a relationship is often presented as a new chapter in your life but, for me, it’s a chance to let go of the version of myself that I curated in the misguided hopes that the other person would like me.

Perhaps that’s why I cycle through trends while I’m in relationships – picking up clothes and mannerisms of whoever I’m dating, only to discard them and move onto the next trend and next partner.

I’m sure my therapist would have a thought or two but, as it turns out, I’m not the only one who changes their look when a romance comes to an end. For 24-year-old Laura, a major split in 2019 led to a series of new, more provocative wardrobe choices.

“I played around a lot with sexuality and dressing up,” she recalls. “Getting new clothes that didn’t hold the energy of the relationship and the time passed with my ex helped a lot.”