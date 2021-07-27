The quiet post-Brexit struggle of Britain’s female-founded fashion brands

Of course, 1 January this year was the first day after the UK crashed out of the European Union, five years after the 2016 referendum where 51.9% of people voted to leave the political and economic union after 43 years of membership. Despite years of negotiations, the UK eventually left with a hastily arranged final deal which was drawn up in the final hour and left all businesses, but particularly small and medium-sized offerings such as Cisse’s, with little time to prepare, despite the promise of a ‘transition period.’

“Since the start of this year, sales of my business have gone from being 30% European to being 80% from the UK and America,” Cissé explains. “Europe has pretty much disappeared from my customer base.”

While the rest of us dealt with the blows of the pandemic, independent fashion founders have had to grapple with setbacks proposed by Brexit, as well, despite fashion contributing “more to UK GDP than fishing, music, film, pharmaceuticals and automobile industries combined,” according to Fashion Roundtable, a UK fashion industry thinktank.

“It is not being talked about enough just how devastating this has been for businesses,” states Fisayo Longe, the founder of cult brand Kai Collective, whose headquarters are, for the moment, based in London.