This is how fashion TikTok is preparing for the return of Bridgerton

Dearest reader, we come to you with the wonderful news that Bridgerton is finally set to make a return to our screens at the end of this week.

While our yearning hearts can hardly wait to dissect the romantic drama between the Bridgertons, Featheringtons and the Sharmas or to be reunited with domineering Queen Charlotte in all of her glory, it would appear that fashion TikTok is already dusting off its corsets and fastening its pearls in anticipation.