This is how fashion TikTok is preparing for the return of Bridgerton
The category is Regencycore: think empire-line and puff-sleeved dresses, corsets and more pearls than you ever thought was possible.
Dearest reader, we come to you with the wonderful news that Bridgerton is finally set to make a return to our screens at the end of this week.
While our yearning hearts can hardly wait to dissect the romantic drama between the Bridgertons, Featheringtons and the Sharmas or to be reunited with domineering Queen Charlotte in all of her glory, it would appear that fashion TikTok is already dusting off its corsets and fastening its pearls in anticipation.
Following the release of the raunchy Regency romp in December 2020, searches for corsets and empire-line dresses, both staples of the era in which the series is set, spiked by 123% and 93% respectively, according to global fashion platform Lyst.
The birthplace of Regencycore was – as all microtrends tend to be these days – TikTok, where creators began crafting blink-and-you’ll-miss-them clips of their corsets, pearls and flouncy frocks, hoping for their Duke of Wellington or whoever else to sweep them off their Mary Jane-clad feet. To date, the #Regencycore hashtag has amassed just north of 21 million views on the app, while high street retailer Gap revealed that sales of Bridgerton-inspired puff-sleeved dresses have spiked by a startling 905% since the series debuted.
The result is a legion of fashion TikTok creators who are channelling their excitement at the return of Shonda Rhimes’ series by creating more Regencycore-inspired style videos than you could shake a well-oiled stick at.
Images: courtesy of TikTok creators