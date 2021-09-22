There was one small but mighty trend that broke out of London Fashion Week this season, and it looks as though it’ll be coming to adorn your arm in no time at all.

Brightly coloured bags in all colours of the rainbow were nestled into the style set’s elbows and rested on their shoulders, proving that while you might not think to reach for a bag that’s made of fluorescent green faux leather, it actually pays to be a bit more daring in the accessory department.

Outside of the spring/summer 2021 Roksanda show at London’s Serpentine Gallery, guests such as Victoria Magrath and Deborah Ababio used their bright arm candy to add an extra layer to their already colourful outfits. Other fashion week dwellers around the Rejina Pyo show also livened up the dreary London streets with gleefully matching accessory sets. Think fuchsia hat, heels and bag – could the trifecta be the ideal way to nail accessorising this year?