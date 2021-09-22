Bold and bright bags were the accessory of choice for London Fashion Week’s street style set this year
Off the runway, London Fashion Week goers showed us that it’s time to swap out monochrome accessories for big and bold bags.
There was one small but mighty trend that broke out of London Fashion Week this season, and it looks as though it’ll be coming to adorn your arm in no time at all.
Brightly coloured bags in all colours of the rainbow were nestled into the style set’s elbows and rested on their shoulders, proving that while you might not think to reach for a bag that’s made of fluorescent green faux leather, it actually pays to be a bit more daring in the accessory department.
Outside of the spring/summer 2021 Roksanda show at London’s Serpentine Gallery, guests such as Victoria Magrath and Deborah Ababio used their bright arm candy to add an extra layer to their already colourful outfits. Other fashion week dwellers around the Rejina Pyo show also livened up the dreary London streets with gleefully matching accessory sets. Think fuchsia hat, heels and bag – could the trifecta be the ideal way to nail accessorising this year?
While bright bags may be a trend that you don’t instantly think of incorporating, there’s a lot to be said for carefully curating some colour into your wardrobe and, honestly, a handbag is the way to do it.
Whether it’s livening up a subtly toned outfit or adding an extra layer of vibrancy, a handbag is an easy way to get more playful with your outfits. So, use this as your inspiration and head out to find your next colourful carry-on.
Green and bright pink is the unlikely colour combination that’s cropping up everywhere. Here, this guest has focused on colour and opted for bright orange sunglasses to complement her floral dress and small pink bag.
This guest may be wearing green snakeskin-patterned trousers but she shows that you shouldn’t just let one colourful item be the focal point of an outfit. Here, she combines them with a leather jacket and adds another pop of colour with her green Bottega Veneta mini women bag.
Beige trousers are a classic trouser staple but have been levelled up here with the inclusion of a bright blue handbag and contrasting orange jumper. You maybe wouldn’t believe that orange and blue could work together until you saw this, right?
Victoria Magrath’s colour-block Roksanda turtleneck sweater is the perfect thing to pair with her brighter pink Louis Vuitton bag. The clean lines and silhouette of this generally darker outfit shows that it can be the ideal canvas for a vibrant accessory.
Incorporate not just colours into your accessory collection but also patterns, as demonstrated by this fashion week guest. The yellow checkerboard bag is the focus of her all-black outfit here, and unlike most statement bags, it looks like it’s actually a practical (and somewhat large) accessory option.
Matching your bag to your jumper perfectly is the mission this guest must have been on because they achieved it superbly. This Loewe bag is small and just the right size to liven up an otherwise autumnal toned look.
Matching your bag to other smaller aspects of your outfit is a little stroke of genius, if you ask us. This guests mainly white ensemble is instantly livened up with the inclusion of a green bag and shorts outside Paul & Joe.
Mija Knezevic is seen here wearing a casual outfit of jeans and flowy shirt but the bright purple bag is the true star of the show here. Petite, unique and oh so pretty.
Maja Malnar proves that it’s worth putting some time and thought into your accessories, even when wearing a grey suit. Here she not only carries a pink Bottega Veneta bag but also matches it to her pink cap and heels. Perhaps, our next work outfit inspiration?
Deborah Ababio’s beautifully bright dress is allowed to be one of the main focal points here through her more pastel toned choice of accessory. Her bag is vibrant but somehow, the mix of periwinkle, lime green and lilac all really work here.
Would you wear an outfit like this everyday? Probably not, but that’s why a look like this should be celebrated even more. A bright purple leather co-ord would likely leave many of us quaking in our boots but this guest confidently adorns her jacket and pairs it with a green Bottega bag. Fabulous.
Images: Getty.