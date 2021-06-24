Citrus brights are big for summer

These citrus bright hues will inject a dose of sartorial vitamin C into your summer wardrobes

Posted by for Fashion

All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article

For sunny season this year, it’s time to embrace all things bright and beautiful.

It’s been a hard year and a bit, that we can all agree on. But one thing that’s sure to turn that 2021 frown upside down is embracing juicy, fruity and undeniably summer-ready hues and ushering them straight into our wardrobes.

But forget fuschias and wave adieu to azures, for this summer of love is all about flirting with citrus brights; think highlighter hues that do all of the talking and serotonin-inducing. 

Indeed, the trio of serotonin-inducing shades that are set to be most dominant this summer are tangerine orange, lime green and zesty lemon, all of which are perfect for pairing with a sun-kissed glow. Throw open your arms and welcome in these three ready and raring shades which are as ready to have fun as you are. 

Lime green

Bottega Veneta might have made the case for apple green, but this summer, it’s all about Stabilo-bright lime green, as endorsed by Victoria Beckham, Versace and Balmain. Don’t allow your fear of its fluorescence to deter you either; if a head-to-toe juicy lime ensemble feels too outré for you, then inject bursts of the shade in the form of bags or shoes (yes, lime green shoes are definitively en vogue.) It may not count as one of your five-a-day, but it sure comes close.  

  • Sleeper Belle linen dress in lime

    Sleeper Belle linen dress in lime
    Sleeper Belle linen dress in lime

    Sleeper’s summer-ready linen dresses will no doubt have flooded your Instagram feeds in recent months but, if you’re willing to push the colour boat out, then opt for its cult Belle dress in zesty lime. Simply throw on and go. 

    Shop Sleeper Belle linen dress in lime at Flannels, £169

    BUY NOW

  • Bcc Dye The Blouse

    Bcc Dye The Blouse
    Bcc Dye The Blouse

    Bcc Dye is the new sustainable kid on the block, and its lime-toned blouse is a wonderful introduction to the brand. Made using exclusively low-impact materials, the brand hopes to make slow fashion a thing for the future.

    Shop Bcc Dye The Blouse in lime, £48

    BUY NOW

  • Little Liffner Pebble bag

    Little Liffner Pebble bag
    Little Liffner Pebble bag

    Kendall Jenner can’t get enough of Little Liffner’s cult bags in their lime colourway and when they’re this cute, it’s not hard to see why. 

    Shop Little Liffner Pebble bag at Coggles, £77

    BUY NOW

Luscious lemon

This summer, it’s all about matching your clothes to your favourite holiday drink (Fanta limone, we’re looking at you). Indeed, bursting shades of yellow far from mellow were weaved into a slew of designer’s spring/summer 2021 collections. Including Raf Simons’ first collaboration with Miuccia Prada. Not sure yellow’s The One for you? Incorporate the hue into your summer wardrobes with a pair of sunny-weather-appropriate sandals or trainers. Whatever your sartorial preference, keep it bold and bright and make lemonade from lemons. 

Tangerine orange

As refreshing as a glass of freshly squeezed, tangerine-toned orange was predicted big things this summer by the likes of Burberry, Versace and Acne Studios. While it’s best to rock it unapologetically and head-to-toe if you dare, for those who prefer their orange slightly diluted, adopt a few juicy-hued accessories instead. 

  • By Far Micro Cush leather mini bag

    By Far Micro Cush leather mini bag
    By Far Micro Cush leather mini bag

    Seen loping on the arms of the fashion set, By Far’s cult micro bags are cult for a reason; they’re the perfect way of introducing bright and bashful hues into your wardrobe without going all out. 

    Shop By Far Micro Cush leather mini bag at Browns Fashion, £240

    BUY NOW

  • Omnes burnt orange tea dress

    Omnes burnt orange tea dress
    Omnes burnt orange tea dress

    Omnes is the earth-first London label crafting covetable garms that create minimal waste. This unapologetically orange dress is crying out to be debuted at a soirée this summer.

    Shop Omnes burnt orange tea dress, £59

    BUY NOW

  • Bimba y Lola orange platform sandals

    Bimba y Lola orange platform sandals
    Bimba y Lola orange platform sandals

    The brainchild of designers María and Uxía Domínguez, Bimba y Lola is revered for its fun and playful riffs on mainstream fashion. Everybody else may be sporting black or white sandals but, if you dare, embrace orange footwear instead. What’s stopping you, really?

    Shop Bimba y Lola orange platform sandals, £155

    BUY NOW

  • Jade Swim Evolve orange one-shoulder swimsuit

    Jade Swim Evolve orange one-shoulder swimsuit
    Jade Swim Evolve orange one-shoulder swimsuit

    Jade Swim is the swimwear brand to know for summer and the best part is that its one-pieces can double as a picture perfect swimsuit on the beach and a bodysuit under trousers or a skirt come evening.

    Shop Jade Swim Evolve orange one-shoulder swimsuit at Harvey Nichols, £160

    BUY NOW

  • Warehouse orange sculpted blazer

    Warehouse orange sculpted blazer
    Warehouse orange sculpted blazer

    If you have any occasion lined up this summer, then inject a healthy dose of juicy orange with a blazer which you can simply drape over your shoulders if it gets nippy.

    Shop Warehouse orange sculpted blazer, £63  

    BUY NOW

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Images: courtesy of brands.

Topics

Share this article