It’s been a hard year and a bit, that we can all agree on. But one thing that’s sure to turn that 2021 frown upside down is embracing juicy, fruity and undeniably summer-ready hues and ushering them straight into our wardrobes.

But forget fuschias and wave adieu to azures, for this summer of love is all about flirting with citrus brights; think highlighter hues that do all of the talking and serotonin-inducing.

Indeed, the trio of serotonin-inducing shades that are set to be most dominant this summer are tangerine orange, lime green and zesty lemon, all of which are perfect for pairing with a sun-kissed glow. Throw open your arms and welcome in these three ready and raring shades which are as ready to have fun as you are.