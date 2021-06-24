All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
For sunny season this year, it’s time to embrace all things bright and beautiful.
It’s been a hard year and a bit, that we can all agree on. But one thing that’s sure to turn that 2021 frown upside down is embracing juicy, fruity and undeniably summer-ready hues and ushering them straight into our wardrobes.
But forget fuschias and wave adieu to azures, for this summer of love is all about flirting with citrus brights; think highlighter hues that do all of the talking and serotonin-inducing.
Indeed, the trio of serotonin-inducing shades that are set to be most dominant this summer are tangerine orange, lime green and zesty lemon, all of which are perfect for pairing with a sun-kissed glow. Throw open your arms and welcome in these three ready and raring shades which are as ready to have fun as you are.
Lime green
Bottega Veneta might have made the case for apple green, but this summer, it’s all about Stabilo-bright lime green, as endorsed by Victoria Beckham, Versace and Balmain. Don’t allow your fear of its fluorescence to deter you either; if a head-to-toe juicy lime ensemble feels too outré for you, then inject bursts of the shade in the form of bags or shoes (yes, lime green shoes are definitively en vogue.) It may not count as one of your five-a-day, but it sure comes close.
Sleeper Belle linen dress in lime
Sleeper’s summer-ready linen dresses will no doubt have flooded your Instagram feeds in recent months but, if you’re willing to push the colour boat out, then opt for its cult Belle dress in zesty lime. Simply throw on and go.
Bcc Dye The Blouse
Bcc Dye is the new sustainable kid on the block, and its lime-toned blouse is a wonderful introduction to the brand. Made using exclusively low-impact materials, the brand hopes to make slow fashion a thing for the future.
Little Liffner Pebble bag
Kendall Jenner can’t get enough of Little Liffner’s cult bags in their lime colourway and when they’re this cute, it’s not hard to see why.
Crocs Lime Zest Bae clogs
Yes, we hate to be the bearer of bad news, but Crocs aren’t going anywhere so if you’re not already a convert, it’s about time you invested. Make a splash with this big and bright pair this summer.
Asos Design denim slouchy shirt in bright green
Perfect for bringing an outfit to life, this slouchy sunny weather-appropriate shirt is seriously great for throwing over the top of pared-back ensembles.
Luscious lemon
This summer, it’s all about matching your clothes to your favourite holiday drink (Fanta limone, we’re looking at you). Indeed, bursting shades of yellow far from mellow were weaved into a slew of designer’s spring/summer 2021 collections. Including Raf Simons’ first collaboration with Miuccia Prada. Not sure yellow’s The One for you? Incorporate the hue into your summer wardrobes with a pair of sunny-weather-appropriate sandals or trainers. Whatever your sartorial preference, keep it bold and bright and make lemonade from lemons.
Kitri Juicy Yellow cotton dress
Jessie Bush’s latest collection with Kitri’s sunshine yellow dress is perfect for basket in just that: sunshine.
New Balance 574 trainers in yellow
For those who prefer a more pared-back palette, look to embrace yellow with your shoes by keeping your outfit neutral and brightening it up on your feet.
Kemi Telford yellow leopard cardigan
Perfect for summer evenings or sundowners, Kemi Telford’s yellow leopard cardigan will earn you optimal style points when worn with black.
Birkenstock Arizona yellow sandals
Canary yellow Birkenstocks might not sound like something your feet are yearning to sport, but believe us: the proof is in the pudding with these sunny sandals.
Thebe Magugu yellow ribbed top
Nothing beats a statement top and this yellow ribbed offering from Thebe Magugu is proof. Seriously cool, seriously comfortable; what could be better?
Shop Thebe Magugu yellow ribbed top at Matches Fashion, £255
Tangerine orange
As refreshing as a glass of freshly squeezed, tangerine-toned orange was predicted big things this summer by the likes of Burberry, Versace and Acne Studios. While it’s best to rock it unapologetically and head-to-toe if you dare, for those who prefer their orange slightly diluted, adopt a few juicy-hued accessories instead.
By Far Micro Cush leather mini bag
Seen loping on the arms of the fashion set, By Far’s cult micro bags are cult for a reason; they’re the perfect way of introducing bright and bashful hues into your wardrobe without going all out.
Shop By Far Micro Cush leather mini bag at Browns Fashion, £240
Omnes burnt orange tea dress
Omnes is the earth-first London label crafting covetable garms that create minimal waste. This unapologetically orange dress is crying out to be debuted at a soirée this summer.
Bimba y Lola orange platform sandals
The brainchild of designers María and Uxía Domínguez, Bimba y Lola is revered for its fun and playful riffs on mainstream fashion. Everybody else may be sporting black or white sandals but, if you dare, embrace orange footwear instead. What’s stopping you, really?
Jade Swim Evolve orange one-shoulder swimsuit
Jade Swim is the swimwear brand to know for summer and the best part is that its one-pieces can double as a picture perfect swimsuit on the beach and a bodysuit under trousers or a skirt come evening.
Shop Jade Swim Evolve orange one-shoulder swimsuit at Harvey Nichols, £160
Warehouse orange sculpted blazer
If you have any occasion lined up this summer, then inject a healthy dose of juicy orange with a blazer which you can simply drape over your shoulders if it gets nippy.
Images: courtesy of brands.