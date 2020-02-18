Brit Awards 2020: All the best red carpet looks
- Ally Sinyard
- Published
From Maya Jama and Mabel’s glamorous ball gowns to Billie Eilish in full Burberry, here are all the best outfits from the 40th annual Brit Awards.
The 40th annual Brit Awards – the biggest night in British music – arrived at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night.
Hosted once again by Jack Whitehall, who began the night paying tribute to Caroline Flack, this year’s awards saw the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy take home top awards.
The stars were out in force to mark the Brit Awards turning the big 4-0 in style, with Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Joy Crookes and Celeste just some of the British talent rocking that red carpet.
Also joining us from across the pond, as well as treating us to live performances, were international megastars Lizzo and Billie Eilish. And as you might expect, their red carpet outfits did not disappoint either.
Here are some of the best looks from the Brit Awards 2020:
Vick Hope
Adwoa Aboah
Harry Styles
FKA Twigs
Joy Crookes
Maja Jama
Billie Eilish
Mabel
Lizzo
Charli XCX
Stormzy
Celeste
Jack Whitehall
Laura Whitmore
Niall Horan
Anne-Marie
Michelle Keegan
Freya Ridings
Credit: Getty Images