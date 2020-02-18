The 40th annual Brit Awards – the biggest night in British music – arrived at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night.

Hosted once again by Jack Whitehall, who began the night paying tribute to Caroline Flack, this year’s awards saw the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy take home top awards.

The stars were out in force to mark the Brit Awards turning the big 4-0 in style, with Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Joy Crookes and Celeste just some of the British talent rocking that red carpet.