Brit Awards 2020: All the best red carpet looks

Ally Sinyard
Maya Jama at the Brit Awards 2020

From Maya Jama and Mabel’s glamorous ball gowns to Billie Eilish in full Burberry, here are all the best outfits from the 40th annual Brit Awards.

The 40th annual Brit Awards – the biggest night in British music – arrived at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night.

Hosted once again by Jack Whitehall, who began the night paying tribute to Caroline Flack, this year’s awards saw the likes of Lewis Capaldi, Mabel and Stormzy take home top awards.

The stars were out in force to mark the Brit Awards turning the big 4-0 in style, with Charli XCX, FKA Twigs, Joy Crookes and Celeste just some of the British talent rocking that red carpet.

Also joining us from across the pond, as well as treating us to live performances, were international megastars Lizzo and Billie Eilish. And as you might expect, their red carpet outfits did not disappoint either.

Here are some of the best looks from the Brit Awards 2020: 

Vick Hope

Vick Hope at the Brit Awards 2020

Adwoa Aboah

Adwoa Aboah at the Brit Awards 2020

Harry Styles

Harry Styles at the Brit Awards 2020

FKA Twigs

FKA Twigs at the Brit Awards 2020

Joy Crookes

Joy Crookes at the Brit Awards 2020

Maja Jama

Maja Jama at the Brit Awards 2020

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish at the Brit Awards 2020

Mabel

Mabel at the Brit Awards 2020

Lizzo

Lizzo at the Brit Awards 2020

Charli XCX

Charli XCX at the Brit Awards 2020

Stormzy

Stormzy at the Brit Awards 2020

Celeste

Celeste at the Brit Awards 2020

Jack Whitehall

Jack Whitehall at the Brit Awards 2020

Laura Whitmore

Laura Whitmore at the Brit Awards 2020

Niall Horan

Niall Horan at the Brit Awards 2020

Anne-Marie

Anne Marie at the Brit Awards 2020

Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan at the Brit Awards 2020

Freya Ridings

Freya Ridings at the Brit Awards 2020

Ally Sinyard

