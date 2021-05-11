After a year decidedly low on high-octane glamour and more-is-more red carpet dressing, it will come as as a reprieve to any and all that the Brit Awards, which takes place at London’s 02 Arena this evening, looks set to assert both back onto the fashion menu.

Arriving on the red carpet earlier, British-Kosovan star Dua Lipa arrived with a vertiginous bouffant reminiscent of the late Amy Winehouse and clad in a Clueless-esque Vivienne Westwood Couture ensemble.

Speaking to reporters outside of the event, Lipa, who is nominated for three awards this evening, said of her look: “I wanted to make it quite British - quite London - and have some fun with it.”