The Brit Awards 2021: the best red carpet looks, from Dua Lipa to Maya Jama
From Dua Lipa in Vivienne Westwood Couture to Maya Jama in a bedazzled LBD; oh, red carpet glamour how we’ve missed you.
After a year decidedly low on high-octane glamour and more-is-more red carpet dressing, it will come as as a reprieve to any and all that the Brit Awards, which takes place at London’s 02 Arena this evening, looks set to assert both back onto the fashion menu.
Arriving on the red carpet earlier, British-Kosovan star Dua Lipa arrived with a vertiginous bouffant reminiscent of the late Amy Winehouse and clad in a Clueless-esque Vivienne Westwood Couture ensemble.
Speaking to reporters outside of the event, Lipa, who is nominated for three awards this evening, said of her look: “I wanted to make it quite British - quite London - and have some fun with it.”
Elsewhere on the red carpet was Mabel, who was rocking a zesty green dress by Parisian-based fashion house Tony Ward Couture, which she accessorised with Covid-friendly opera gloves and a pair of Perspex lime green shoes.
In a similar vein, Olivia Rodrigo, who is performing at this evening’s in-person ceremony, similarly received the neon memo, as she sported a below-the-knee acid yellow tulle dress.
Maya Jama, meanwhile, made a case for the classic – albeit bedazzled – LBD. The presenter, who is presenting the pre-show this evening, sported a cut-out offering from Area, which she amped up further with a diamond necklace from Bulgari.
Tonight’s ceremony is one of the first live music, mass-attendance events to be hosted in the UK since the beginning of the pandemic, with 4,000 people in attendance – half of whom are said to be key workers.
Images: courtesy of Getty Images.