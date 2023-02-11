The Brit Awards are back for 2023, with some of the biggest names in the music industry descending on London’s O2 Arena for a night of celebrations.

The annual music bash’s red carpet can always be relied upon for some eye-catching looks, and with the event being held on a Saturday - in a shake-up to tradition - it seems that the stars are ready to go all out, with sequins, metallic shades and bold cut-outs being the order of the day.

From Lizzo’s dramatic golden gown by Robert Wu to girl band Flo’s burgundy ensembles, here are some of our favourite looks from the night so far.