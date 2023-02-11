brits red carpet 2023 comp
Fashion

Brit Awards 2023: All the best looks from the red carpet

The biggest night in the UK music industry calendar is finally here - and the stars have brought their fashion A-game.

The Brit Awards are back for 2023, with some of the biggest names in the music industry descending on London’s O2 Arena for a night of celebrations. 

The annual music bash’s red carpet can always be relied upon for some eye-catching looks, and with the event being held on a Saturday - in a shake-up to tradition - it seems that the stars are ready to go all out, with sequins, metallic shades and bold cut-outs being the order of the day.

From Lizzo’s dramatic golden gown by Robert Wu to girl band Flo’s burgundy ensembles, here are some of our favourite looks from the night so far.

  • Wet Leg

    Brit Awards 2023 Wet Leg
    Wet Leg at the Brits

    Fresh from their Grammy success last week, Wet Leg look ethereal in their white ensembles.

  • Mimi Webb

    Mimi Webb Brit Awards 2023
    Mimi Webb at the Brit Awards 2023

    Mimi Webb opts for a statement plunging neckline with some intricate cut outs for her first Brit Awards.

  • Leomie Anderson

    Leomie Anderson at the Brit Awards 2023
    Leomie Anderson at the Brit Awards 2023

    OK, we’re sure Leomie Anderson is absolutely freezing in the February air right now, but doesn’t she look incredible in hot pink?

  • Lizzo

    Lizzo at the Brit Awards 2023
    Lizzo at the Brit Awards 2023

    Sculptural wave dresses dominated the red carpet at the Grammys earlier this month, and now Lizzo has put her own spin on the trend with this golden Robert Wun gown. We are not worthy.  

  • AJ Odudu

    AJ Odudu at the Brit Awards 2023
    AJ Odudu at the Brit Awards 2023

    AJ Odudu’s sequinned jumpsuit with sheer panelling is the out-out outfit that dreams are made of.

  • Leigh-Anne Pinnock

    Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the Brit Awards 2023
    Leigh-Anne Pinnock at the Brit Awards 2023

    Leigh-Anne Pinnock chooses an eye-catching tangerine hue.

  • Billie Piper

    Billie Piper at the Brit Awards 2023
    Billie Piper at the Brit Awards 2023

    This evening, Billie Piper is all about the statement sleeves.

  • Clara Amfo

    Clara Amfo at the Brit Awards 2023
    Clara Amfo at the Brit Awards 2023

    Clara Amfo keeps it classic in an LBD with a dramatic train.

  • Maya Jama

    Maya Jama at the Brit Awards 2023
    Maya Jama at the Brit Awards 2023

    Fresh from the Love Island villa, Maya Jama looks dazzling in beaded Schiaparelli.

  • Flo

    Flo at the Brit Awards 2023
    Flo at the Brit Awards 2023

    Flo’s coordinating burgundy outfits are the stuff that girl band dreams are made of.

  • Monroe Burgdorf

    Monroe Burgdorf at the Brit Awards 2023
    Monroe Burgdorf at the Brit Awards 2023

    Munroe Bergdorf ups the glamour stakes in this hi-shine look.

  • Rina Sawayama

    Rina Sawayama at the Brit Awards 2023
    Rina Sawayama at the Brit Awards 2023

    Looks like Rina Sawayama also got the burgundy memo, wearing a dramatic semi-sheer hooded gown by YSL. 

  • Naomi Ackie

    Naomi Ackie at the Brit Awards 2023
    Naomi Ackie at the Brit Awards 2023

    Naomi Ackie is a real ray of sunshine in this bold yellow number. 

  • Alex Scott

    Alex Scott at the Brit Awards 2023
    Alex Scott at the Brit Awards 2023

    Speaking of rays of sunshine, doesn’t this floral look worn by Alex Scott just make you want to smile?

  • Laura Whitmore

    Laura Whitmore at the Brit Awards 2023
    Laura Whitmore at the Brit Awards 2023

    Laura Whitmore is the golden girl of the red carpet in this asymmetric style, a custom design from Queens of Archive. 

  • Mollie King

    Mollie King at the Brit Awards 2023
    Mollie King at the Brit Awards 2023

    Former Saturdays star and broadcaster Mollie King opts for head to toe sequins.

  • Adwoa Aboah

    Adwoa Aboah at the Brit Awards 2023
    Adwoa Aboah at the Brit Awards 2023

    Adwoa Aboah brings a touch of sharp tailoring to the red carpet. 

  • Vick Hope

    Vick Hope at the Brit Awards 2023
    Vick Hope at the Brit Awards 2023

    Vick Hope is channelling a Grecian goddess.

  • Salma Hayek

    Salma Hayek at the Brit Awards 2023
    Salma Hayek at the Brit Awards 2023

    You can always rely on Salma Hayek to bring the glamour to a red carpet event, and her Brits look is no exception. Leather? Check. Mesh? Check. Chunky boots? Check.

  • Jodie Turner Smith

    Jodie Turner Smith at the Brit Awards 2023
    Jodie Turner Smith at the Brit Awards 2023

    Jodie Turner Smith, who always brings her A-game to awards season, could have stepped straight out of Studio 54 in this fluid silver number. 

  • Nova Twins

    Nova Twins at the Brit Awards 2023
    Nova Twins at the Brit Awards 2023

    Nova Twins go matchy-matchy in colourful tartan.

  • Eliza Rose

    Eliza Rose at the Brit Awards 2023
    Eliza Rose at the Brit Awards 2023

    Eliza Rose pairs her striking Vivienne Westwood corset gown with bright pink tights and a teeny tiny pearl bucket bag.

  • Kamille

    Kamille at the Brit Awards 2023
    Kamille at the Brit Awards 2023

    Kamille looks radiant in a hooded emerald co-ord.

  • Kim Petras

    Kim Petras at the Brit Awards 2023
    Kim Petras at the Brit Awards 2023

    Kim Petras elevates her black gown with some intricate eye make-up.

  • Charli XCX

    Charli XCX at the Brit Awards 2023
    Charli XCX at the Brit Awards 2023

    Another star road testing the sheer trend, Charli XCX accessories her barely-there gown with Swarovski jewellery. 

  • Camille Razat

    Camille Razat at the Brit Awards 2023
    Camille Razat at the Brit Awards 2023

    Emily in Paris’s Camille Razat brings a touch of French glamour to London’s O2 with this classically stylish peplum design. 

  • Becky Hill

    Becky Hill at the Brit Awards 2023
    Becky Hill at the Brit Awards 2023

    It’s all-over sequins, cut-outs and a thigh slit for Becky Hill, who is shimmering in Michael Kors Collection.

Images: Getty