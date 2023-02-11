Brit Awards 2023: All the best looks from the red carpet
The biggest night in the UK music industry calendar is finally here - and the stars have brought their fashion A-game.
The annual music bash’s red carpet can always be relied upon for some eye-catching looks, and with the event being held on a Saturday - in a shake-up to tradition - it seems that the stars are ready to go all out, with sequins, metallic shades and bold cut-outs being the order of the day.
From Lizzo’s dramatic golden gown by Robert Wu to girl band Flo’s burgundy ensembles, here are some of our favourite looks from the night so far.
Wet Leg
Fresh from their Grammy success last week, Wet Leg look ethereal in their white ensembles.
Mimi Webb
Mimi Webb opts for a statement plunging neckline with some intricate cut outs for her first Brit Awards.
Leomie Anderson
OK, we’re sure Leomie Anderson is absolutely freezing in the February air right now, but doesn’t she look incredible in hot pink?
Lizzo
Sculptural wave dresses dominated the red carpet at the Grammys earlier this month, and now Lizzo has put her own spin on the trend with this golden Robert Wun gown. We are not worthy.
AJ Odudu
AJ Odudu’s sequinned jumpsuit with sheer panelling is the out-out outfit that dreams are made of.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock
Leigh-Anne Pinnock chooses an eye-catching tangerine hue.
Billie Piper
This evening, Billie Piper is all about the statement sleeves.
Clara Amfo
Clara Amfo keeps it classic in an LBD with a dramatic train.
Maya Jama
Fresh from the Love Island villa, Maya Jama looks dazzling in beaded Schiaparelli.
Flo
Flo’s coordinating burgundy outfits are the stuff that girl band dreams are made of.
Monroe Burgdorf
Munroe Bergdorf ups the glamour stakes in this hi-shine look.
Rina Sawayama
Looks like Rina Sawayama also got the burgundy memo, wearing a dramatic semi-sheer hooded gown by YSL.
Naomi Ackie
Naomi Ackie is a real ray of sunshine in this bold yellow number.
Alex Scott
Speaking of rays of sunshine, doesn’t this floral look worn by Alex Scott just make you want to smile?
Laura Whitmore
Laura Whitmore is the golden girl of the red carpet in this asymmetric style, a custom design from Queens of Archive.
Mollie King
Former Saturdays star and broadcaster Mollie King opts for head to toe sequins.
Adwoa Aboah
Adwoa Aboah brings a touch of sharp tailoring to the red carpet.
Vick Hope
Vick Hope is channelling a Grecian goddess.
Salma Hayek
You can always rely on Salma Hayek to bring the glamour to a red carpet event, and her Brits look is no exception. Leather? Check. Mesh? Check. Chunky boots? Check.
Jodie Turner Smith
Jodie Turner Smith, who always brings her A-game to awards season, could have stepped straight out of Studio 54 in this fluid silver number.
Nova Twins
Nova Twins go matchy-matchy in colourful tartan.
Eliza Rose
Eliza Rose pairs her striking Vivienne Westwood corset gown with bright pink tights and a teeny tiny pearl bucket bag.
Kamille
Kamille looks radiant in a hooded emerald co-ord.
Kim Petras
Kim Petras elevates her black gown with some intricate eye make-up.
Charli XCX
Another star road testing the sheer trend, Charli XCX accessories her barely-there gown with Swarovski jewellery.
Camille Razat
Emily in Paris’s Camille Razat brings a touch of French glamour to London’s O2 with this classically stylish peplum design.
Becky Hill
It’s all-over sequins, cut-outs and a thigh slit for Becky Hill, who is shimmering in Michael Kors Collection.
