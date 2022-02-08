Brit Awards 2022 best dressed: all the stars from the red carpet
The Brit Awards are back, and the red carpet looks are better than ever

With more glitter and glam than you could shake a stick at, the Brit Awards are back in IRL action - and the fashion is better than ever. 

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Brit Awards are back and in full swing at London’s 02 Arena this evening.

With everybody from Adele to Little Simz nominated for coveted gongs at tonight’s event, it’ll come as no surprise that the red carpet looks have made a serious style splash.

After all, it’s one thing to be nominated for a Brit award and another to show up in serious style to receive said award. From Adele’s shimmering custom Giorgio Armani gown to Rising Star winner Holly Humberstone clad in an all-black Gucci get-up, this year’s Brits are proof that red carpet fashion is back with a suitably stylish bang. These are a few of our favourite looks from this year’s Brit Awards.

    Adele wearing a show-stopping black gown courtesy of Giorgio Armani.
    Bree Runway wearing a dramatic all-black ensemble.
    Clara Amfo wearing custom Richard Malone.
    Holly Humberstone wearing Gucci autumn/winter 2021.
    Little Simz looking achingly cool in a leather trench with a pop of apple green.
    Raye wearing a twinkling Versace dress.
    Maya Jama wearing a two-piece courtesy of Mônot.
    Becky Hill wearing a turquoise Alberta Ferretti mini.
    Anne-Marie wearing Philosphy di Lorenzo Serafini spring/summer 2022.

Images: courtesy of Getty.