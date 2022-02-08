After a pandemic-induced hiatus, the Brit Awards are back and in full swing at London’s 02 Arena this evening.

With everybody from Adele to Little Simz nominated for coveted gongs at tonight’s event, it’ll come as no surprise that the red carpet looks have made a serious style splash.

After all, it’s one thing to be nominated for a Brit award and another to show up in serious style to receive said award. From Adele’s shimmering custom Giorgio Armani gown to Rising Star winner Holly Humberstone clad in an all-black Gucci get-up, this year’s Brits are proof that red carpet fashion is back with a suitably stylish bang. These are a few of our favourite looks from this year’s Brit Awards.