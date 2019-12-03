“Usually when I’m dressing for red-carpet events or parties, I can never find anything that is designer because they simply don’t cater to our sizes in the UK. I am a size 18-20 and the UK average is a size 16, so I am not much bigger than the UK average but finding designer pieces is incredibly hard, if not impossible. I have never had a stylist like many of the women walking the red carpet do – it would make life so much easier if I did – but I know the struggles that they will come across because I’ve seen it before.

Working as a model, I have realised stylists don’t really know where to get plus-size clothes or very rarely do they know. A lot of the time I am on modelling jobs I have to bring my own pieces to set. The brands who are shooting me say, ‘oh we just really want your style, we want you to look authentic so can you bring along a few pieces.’ What that actually means is they don’t know where to find plus pieces so I have to bring my own wardrobe when others would never have to do the same.

So when it comes to red carpets, I just source everything myself. I normally head straight to ASOS and River Island and I have also been lucky enough to borrow pieces from Marina Rinaldi – but let me tell you this, it’s not a fun experience. When I get invited to something like The Fashion Awards, I’m so honoured to be invited and I want to look my best. I want to show the industry and the world that curvier girls can look just as beautiful, fashionable and trendy as our peers, but it’s very hard because the clothing is so lacking.”