British Fashion Awards 2021 best dressed: from Billy Porter to Dua Lipa
Fashion

The Fashion Awards 2021: the best dressed stars on the red carpet

From host Billy Porter to Gabrielle Union and Griff, the Fashion Awards’ red carpet is back and better than ever. 

After a pandemic-induced hiatus, London’s glitziest celebration of fashion is back with a bang as the Fashion Awards 2021 gets underway.

This year’s event, which is being held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, is hosted by Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright Billy Porter and will see a clutch of the global glitterati accept gongs.

From Harry Styles-approved JW Anderson to Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia, this year’s ceremony has nominated the best in the business for its coveted awards, which range from Designer Of The Year to the British Fashion Council’s Foundation Award for a burgeoning fashion talent.

But where awards ceremonies go, the best-dressed stars are sure to follow and the Fashion Awards, naturally, is no exception. From Griff in Simone Rocha to Gabrielle Union in highlighter-hued Valentino, fashion’s crème de la crème is back with the most stellar red carpet ensembles of all. Here are the best from this year’s Fashion Awards.  

    Billy Porter wearing a show-stopping monochrome dress to the British Fashion Awards 2021.
    Griff wearing Simone Rocha to the British Fashion Awards 2021.
    Gabrielle Union wearing a highlighter-hued dress to the British Fashion Awards 2021.
    Kristen Scott Thomas wearing a black silk maxi dress to the British Fashion Awards 2021.
    Leomie Anderson wearing a dazzling white dress to the British Fashion Awards 2021.
    Munroe Bergdorf wearing Richard Quinn to the British Fashion Awards 2021.
    Paloma Elsesser wearing a shimmering two-piece to the British Fashion Awards 2021.
    Bianca Saunders wearing one of her own designs to the British Fashion Awards 2021.
    Charli Howard wearing a pink satin dress to the British Fashion Awards 2021.
    Bimini bon Boulash wearing thigh-high boots and a pink mini to the British Fashion Awards 2021.
    Ramla Ali wearing a gold dress to the British Fashion Awards 2021.

Images: courtesy of Getty.