After a pandemic-induced hiatus, London’s glitziest celebration of fashion is back with a bang as the Fashion Awards 2021 gets underway.

This year’s event, which is being held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, is hosted by Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor, singer, director, composer and playwright Billy Porter and will see a clutch of the global glitterati accept gongs.

From Harry Styles-approved JW Anderson to Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia, this year’s ceremony has nominated the best in the business for its coveted awards, which range from Designer Of The Year to the British Fashion Council’s Foundation Award for a burgeoning fashion talent.

But where awards ceremonies go, the best-dressed stars are sure to follow and the Fashion Awards, naturally, is no exception. From Griff in Simone Rocha to Gabrielle Union in highlighter-hued Valentino, fashion’s crème de la crème is back with the most stellar red carpet ensembles of all. Here are the best from this year’s Fashion Awards.