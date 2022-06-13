And the bride wore Versace! Why Britney Spears really is a forever Versace muse
For her wedding to Sam Asghari, Britney Spears wore Versace, a brand she’s worn time after time since 2001.
For her wedding to Sam Asghari in Los Angeles last week, Britney Spears wore a sleek, off-the-shoulder custom Versace dress with a slit leading up from the hem on one side and a classic 15-foot flowing white veil. The look was finished with a matching white choker, a nod to one of the 90s trends she purveyed at the height of her fame.
The classic wedding ensemble was emblematic of the new and less restrained chapter of Spears’ life since her conservatorship ended earlier this year. With Asghari by her side, Spears is now free to decide who to marry, how to marry – indeed, how to live, and what to wear.
The choice to wear a custom gown by the Italian heritage brand, which is helmed by Spears’ close collaborator Donatella Versace, will come as no great surprise to eagle-eyed fans of the star’s fashion choices.
Spears first wore Versace in 2001 when she was at the height of her fame when performing with Michael Jackson at Madison Square Garden. The dress was backless, bottle green and adorned with black beading.
The following year, Spears reached for Versace again for another highly publicised event. This time, it was a floor-sweeping, rainbow-toned shimmering gown, which Spears wore to sit in the front row at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week. In 2008, for the MTV Video Music Awards, Spears wore two sparkling custom Versace dresses. This was a collaboration made in 00s heaven.
The relationship between the house of Versace and Donatella is more than just business, too. Upon hearing about the dissolving of Britney’s conservatorship, Versace wrote on Instagram “Freedom is a human right. My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation. I love you, your fierce fans love you and the world NEEDS your brilliance. Happy Britneypendence day! #FreeBritney”
The quartet of ensembles Spears sported during the course of her 9 June wedding didn’t stop at the classic white dress, though. Versace also designed Asghari’s suit and the remaining trio of dance-ready outfits that Spears wore for her nuptials, including a black tuxedo-inspired mini.
Given Versace’s recent collaboration with musical legend Cher – enter, Chersace – there’s reason to believe that a Spears-Versace alliance may well be on the cards in the foreseeable. We wait with bated breath.
Images: courtesy of Getty