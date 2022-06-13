For her wedding to Sam Asghari in Los Angeles last week, Britney Spears wore a sleek, off-the-shoulder custom Versace dress with a slit leading up from the hem on one side and a classic 15-foot flowing white veil. The look was finished with a matching white choker, a nod to one of the 90s trends she purveyed at the height of her fame.

The classic wedding ensemble was emblematic of the new and less restrained chapter of Spears’ life since her conservatorship ended earlier this year. With Asghari by her side, Spears is now free to decide who to marry, how to marry – indeed, how to live, and what to wear.