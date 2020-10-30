It’s impossible to talk about British fashion without pausing long and hard on the titan that is Browns. What started as a small independent boutique on London’s South Molton Street, has transformed over the past 50 years to be one of the industry’s most beloved retailers, as well as a pioneering force when it comes to supporting and spotlighting emerging talents. The ultimate multibrand store – the first of its kind when it launched in 1970 – was the brainchild of Joan Burstein (affectionately known as Mrs. B by industry insiders) and her family.

Now Browns, the go-to for in-the-know shoppers and fashion insiders, is the destination of choice for those wanting something stellar for their wardrobe. The brand’s current CEO, Holli Rogers, explains the store’s special appeal, “For me it always goes back to reinforcing style, and not from a trend prescriptive. I love Mrs B’s mantra, “When in doubt, leave it out!” The instinctive side of things Browns is such an important part of who we are. We’re here to inspire, not to tell, it’s about educating our community to make a choice that perhaps they would not be inclined to go for. That’s what makes us Browns.”