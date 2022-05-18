The lazy girl’s guide to brunch outfits that are both comfortable and cool

Ah, brunch. That delicious mealtime sweet spot between breakfast and lunch when the usual rules do not, and need not, apply.

This sensual time of day is dedicated to either flat whites or mimosas – depending on who you’re brunching with – and avo toast or chocolate pancakes. It’s the rip-up-the-rulebook time of day that requires attendees to simply roll out of bed and into their first feast of the day. In short, brunching is a true highlight of modern civilisation.