Move over millennial pink, bold bubblegum is taking over.
Back in 2017, you couldn’t walk into a shop without seeing millennial pink, well, everywhere. From clothes to homeware, it was the colour to invest in. It went the distance, too, even sticking around until late last year. Now, though, there’s a new pink shade in town: bubblegum pink.
Think of the Hubba Bubba gum wheel a lot of us used to get from the local corner shop, and that’s the hue you’re looking for. Brighter than the soft, millennial colour, it’s punchy, bold and vibrant – exactly what your wardrobe calls for after, what feels like a lifetime in loungewear through multiple lockdowns.
So, how do you wear such a statement shade? According to the spring/summer 2021 runways, with ease. We’ll leave it up to Chanel, Roksanda and Valentino to illustrate.
While Chanel went for popping pink trousers in high-waisted form, Roksanda updated the humble maxi dress and Valentino reimagined the oversized shirt. Each designer kept it classic by teaming with neutral colours to complete the look, bubblegum pink is officially on the fashion map.
Now, it’s time to shop the colour with the new season offerings that are making us countdown the days until the first day of spring. Keep going to see how to style bubblegum pink right now.
Shop bubblegum pink trend
Reformation top
A ‘nice’ top to go with the jeans we’re starting to dust off again, this Reformation beauty will bring instant joy to your day.
Kitri jumpsuitThis jumpsuit is so good, it has already sold out once. Luckily, it’s now available for pre-order and you can secure yours now.
Veja trainers
Ease yourself into the vibrant trend with a subtle colour flash. The classic Veja Campo trainers are a way to try out the hue without being too in your face.
Baum Und Pferdgarten trousers
These flattering paper bag waist trousers will make you feel summery as soon as you put them on. Try them out with ice cream shades for a fresh look.
Jacquemus bag
Handbags, remember those? Leaving the house hands-free is something we’ve become accustomed to, so ease yourself in with a tiny mini cross body style by Jacquemus.
Shop Jacquemus Chiquito leather cross-body bag at Matches, £385
Monki shirt
Short-sleeved shirts for spring are a given and this pink print is so good, Monki created matching trousers and a dress, too. Grab them all in sizes XXS-XL.
Warehouse dress
Pink and red is the colour combination to try out. Just as well, then, Warehouse has already done the hard work for you and created this dream dress in checkerboard print.
Zara dress
The knitted dress is sticking around for the warmer months. This time round, it’s in the form of a bright midi dress à la Zara.
Asos Curve trousers
Suiting has just had a spring/summer overhaul. Make an entrance at any event in the future in this popping pink two-piece.
Thebe Magugu shirt
Keep up the tie-dye love with this chic shirt by Thebe Magugu. Get the matching skirt to make it into a top-to-toe pink ensemble that you’ll wear to brunches, dinners and nights out in the summer.
Shop Thebe Magugu Zebramud tie-dye shirt at Farfetch, £364 (previously £497)
Ganni bag
This new Ganni bag style is available in six different block colours, but pink is delivering all the summer vibes. It’ll look equally as good with white jeans and a T-shirt as it will with a slinky slip dress.
River Island blazer
This slouchy, oversized fit blazer is a sure-fire winner. Wear it with jeans and a vest top or try out the matching trousers.
Marks and Spencer top
A collared knit is a hero item to add to your wardrobe this year. M&S have nailed the mini trend with this sleeveless polo top,
Bershka dress
Midriff flossing is a thing this season, and this as a wearable way to try it out thanks to the cut-out side detail. Try it out with a clashing red lippie and white heels.
Images: Getty
Other images: courtesy of brands/ Harry Carr for Roksanda