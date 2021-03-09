Back in 2017, you couldn’t walk into a shop without seeing millennial pink, well, everywhere. From clothes to homeware, it was the colour to invest in. It went the distance, too, even sticking around until late last year. Now, though, there’s a new pink shade in town: bubblegum pink.

Think of the Hubba Bubba gum wheel a lot of us used to get from the local corner shop, and that’s the hue you’re looking for. Brighter than the soft, millennial colour, it’s punchy, bold and vibrant – exactly what your wardrobe calls for after, what feels like a lifetime in loungewear through multiple lockdowns.