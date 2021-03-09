Bubblegum pink is a key colour trend for spring/summer 2021 – this is how to wear it now

Move over millennial pink, bold bubblegum is taking over.

Back in 2017, you couldn’t walk into a shop without seeing millennial pink, well, everywhere. From clothes to homeware, it was the colour to invest in. It went the distance, too, even sticking around until late last year. Now, though, there’s a new pink shade in town: bubblegum pink. 

Think of the Hubba Bubba gum wheel a lot of us used to get from the local corner shop, and that’s the hue you’re looking for. Brighter than the soft, millennial colour, it’s punchy, bold and vibrant – exactly what your wardrobe calls for after, what feels like a lifetime in loungewear through multiple lockdowns. 

So, how do you wear such a statement shade? According to the spring/summer 2021 runways, with ease. We’ll leave it up to Chanel, Roksanda and Valentino to illustrate.

Chanel spring/summer 2021
Chanel spring/summer 2021
Roksanda spring/summer 2021
Roksanda spring/summer 2021
Valentino spring/summer 2021
Valentino spring/summer 2021

While Chanel went for popping pink trousers in high-waisted form, Roksanda updated the humble maxi dress and Valentino reimagined the oversized shirt. Each designer kept it classic by teaming with neutral colours to complete the look, bubblegum pink is officially on the fashion map. 

Now, it’s time to shop the colour with the new season offerings that are making us countdown the days until the first day of spring. Keep going to see how to style bubblegum pink right now. 

Shop bubblegum pink trend

  • Reformation top

    Reformation top
    Bubblegum pink: Reformation top

    A ‘nice’ top to go with the jeans we’re starting to dust off again, this Reformation beauty will bring instant joy to your day. 

    Shop Gellar top at Reformation, £84

    BUY NOW

Images: Getty

Other images: courtesy of brands/ Harry Carr for Roksanda

