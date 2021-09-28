Burberry just made a huge change to the classic trench coat – and we’re not sure how to feel about it
Riccardo Tisci unveiled his spring/summer 2022 vision for the British heritage house via a digital presentation at Milan Fashion Week.
At first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s just like any other of the classic camel-coloured trench coats that Burberry is famous for crafting.
But upon closer inspection, when the model turned to do her return strut on the runway, it was all laid bare. Quite literally.
As part of his spring/summer 2022 vision for Burberry, Riccardo Tisci, who’s been the brand’s creative director since 2017, reimagined the classic trench by cutting out the piece of fabric at the back of the coat that covers one’s behind. The result? A seemingly innocuous Burberry trench which takes ‘party in the back’ to a whole new level.
The collection, named Animal Instinct, was inspired by ASMR and featured an immersive soundtrack and location which Tisci intended to almost stimulate the senses. Models wore Bambi ears and deconstructed animal prints in a nod to the wonderment and exploration of childhood.
“To me, this presentation really represents the freedom of our imaginations: how we dream to come alive,” Tisci wrote in the show notes. “I wanted to move through a series of immersive spaces, each of them unique and unexpected in their sound, texture and experience. It’s that idea of flicking between the endless realities and fantasies we have at our fingertips each day.”
Tisci dedicated the show to his mother, who passed away earlier this year at the age of 93. “This is for my mother, Elmerinda, and to a journey full of new possibilities,” the notes added.
As part of the brand’s aim to be ‘climate positive’ by 2040, the show was also certified carbon neutral by the Burberry Regeneration Fund.
Images: courtesy of Burberry.