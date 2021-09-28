At first glance, you’d be forgiven for thinking it’s just like any other of the classic camel-coloured trench coats that Burberry is famous for crafting.

But upon closer inspection, when the model turned to do her return strut on the runway, it was all laid bare. Quite literally.

As part of his spring/summer 2022 vision for Burberry, Riccardo Tisci, who’s been the brand’s creative director since 2017, reimagined the classic trench by cutting out the piece of fabric at the back of the coat that covers one’s behind. The result? A seemingly innocuous Burberry trench which takes ‘party in the back’ to a whole new level.