As we look forward, albeit through a slightly foggy lens, to life post-pandemic, it may pay to note what fashion diktats are showcasing in their autumn/winter collections as a tease of what we will be snapping up later in the year.

Michael Kors, who virtually streamed his show earlier in the week from New York’s Broadway, betted on a return to lean leather trouser suits and luxe knits, Alessandro Michele went loco for the Gucci logo at the brand’s 100th anniversary show earlier this month, and yesterday, it was the turn of Burberry to show its cards on what it’s predicting for fashion this year.