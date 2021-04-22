Burberry’s AW21 show was jam-packed with high-octane glamour
Riccardo Tisci placed his bets on a return to more-is-more fashion with a little help from his friends.
As we look forward, albeit through a slightly foggy lens, to life post-pandemic, it may pay to note what fashion diktats are showcasing in their autumn/winter collections as a tease of what we will be snapping up later in the year.
Michael Kors, who virtually streamed his show earlier in the week from New York’s Broadway, betted on a return to lean leather trouser suits and luxe knits, Alessandro Michele went loco for the Gucci logo at the brand’s 100th anniversary show earlier this month, and yesterday, it was the turn of Burberry to show its cards on what it’s predicting for fashion this year.
The brand unveiled its high-octane glamour autumn/winter collection via an off-schedule showcase in the Burberry flagship Regent Street store, with its creative director Riccardo Tisci noting that it was “emblematic of the power of feminine energy.”
“I have always been drawn to strong women and, in turn, they have also given me the confidence to express my own femininity,” Tisci mused in the show notes, “They are not afraid to challenge expectations and I have always been in such awe of their determination. They are warriors.”
Tisci’s interpretation of the ‘modern armour’ we will oscillate towards as we emerge from our pandemic existences adopted the form of glamourous fur pillar box hats, luxe leather dresses and tonal metallic ensembles by way of golden shimmering sequins.
It wasn’t just the models that walked the show that got the amped-up outfit memo: Tisci enlisted an all-female cast of powerful women to grace Burberry’s FROW. Gigi Hadid dialed in wearing a nude fluffy ensemble, while Kendall Jenner and Irina Shayk opted for black-on-black Burberry leather looks.
The takeaway is clear; when thinking about your post-pandemic wardrobe, take your cues from Tisci: more is always more.
Images: Instagram / @kendalljenner and Burberry