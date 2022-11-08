It might feel like January was only yesterday, but party season is nearly upon us. Whatever that means for you – whether it’s just a couple of mulled wines after work or a series of consecutive evenings painting the town red throughout the month of December – it’s here, like it or not.

But if dressing to hit the town feels like an ancient memory, it might pay to have something of a quick reminder about just how to nail disco dressing. Your first secret weapon this year comes by way of Mango’s latest collaboration with French English content creator Camille Charrière.