This dress from Camille Charrière and Mango’s partywear collection is about to be everywhere
’Tis the season to party, dance and deck the halls starting with your fashion – Camille Charrière and Mango’s partywear collection ought to be your first port of call.
It might feel like January was only yesterday, but party season is nearly upon us. Whatever that means for you – whether it’s just a couple of mulled wines after work or a series of consecutive evenings painting the town red throughout the month of December – it’s here, like it or not.
But if dressing to hit the town feels like an ancient memory, it might pay to have something of a quick reminder about just how to nail disco dressing. Your first secret weapon this year comes by way of Mango’s latest collaboration with French English content creator Camille Charrière.
The 60-piece collection, which was inspired by 00s images of Kate Moss and Meg Ryan, is brimming with feathery boleros, barely-there blouses and shimmering two-pieces. The star in its crown, however, belongs to the 60s-inspired iridescent sequin-adorned mini, which not only looks the part but will give you change from £60 too.
Of course, there’s rarely a sequin mini that doesn’t hit the party mark but the collection’s white number is a no-brainer. Complete with a boxy black blazer and minimal mules for a champagne-fuelled night on the town or with over-the-knee boots and a faux fur coat for a wintry date night.
In a statement, Charrière said: “The collection is very much a curation of what I already own and wear on a regular basis. It is the essence of my style. We even included a version of the dress I wore at my wedding reception.”
This isn’t the first time Mango has joined forces with a leading force in fashion. Its previous collaborators have included Pernille Teisbaek, Leandra Cohen and André Saraiva.
Images: Mango