“Can dopamine dressing get rid of my January blues? I tried it for a week”
Writer Katrina Mirpuri puts dopamine dressing to the test this winter to see if it can help fight off those pesky winter blues.
Christmas always flies by so fast, and suddenly the joy of gingerbread lattes and festive films is replaced with pure doom. At this time of year, it always feels like there’s a dark cloud following me around. My body is starved of sunlight, which sends my mood plummeting.
Short, gloomy days have a direct impact on my mental health, but despite knowing this, each year I have to remind myself that it’s seasonal affective disorder. There are ways to help with this winter depression, from early morning walks to indoor therapy lamps, and the NHS advises therapy and medication for more severe cases, but I was looking for something a little simpler to build into my routine to lift my January blues.
When I saw the phrase ‘dopamine dressing’ on social media, it sounded like just the thing.
“The theory behind dopamine dressing is that the clothes you wear can boost your mood,” colour psychologist Tash Bradley tells Stylist. “All of the colours have a particular effect on our emotions. The colours that really boost energy are the more highly saturated colours, such as bright oranges, pinks, yellows and pastels. It’s important that people choose colours that they personally connect with and get positive psychological associations from, as everyone’s taste will be unique.”
As someone who enjoys wearing darker colours, I wanted to put this theory to the test and try it out for a week. The rules seemed simple: dress brightly, and in colours you find attractive. I was up for the challenge but feared London wasn’t ready for Katrina and her Technicoloured Dreamcoat (sorry, Joseph), so I scoured Pinterest and Instagram for some more wearable inspiration.
“How would Carrie Bradshaw wear these trousers?” I asked myself. “Does this shade of green spark joy?” I had to build a strong colourful capsule collection in order to mix and match clothes successfully, so I settled for a handful of fun secondhand items from the charity shop along with colourful tights and accessories. The act of shopping for colourful clothes was in itself joyful, so I was eager to start.
Monday’s outfit was a beige turtleneck, brown miniskirt, orange tights and mary jane shoes. It was not my intention to look like Velma from Scooby Doo, but I didn’t mind it. I received three compliments on the tights and a handful of smiles.
Continuing with a loose 60s/70s theme, I followed the structure of a colourful jumper, miniskirt, fun tights and shoes for the next few days. This had a natural knock-on effect, influencing me to add more colour into my make-up routine while simultaneously listening to the music of the era, specifically Rubber Soul by The Beatles on repeat.
By day four, I began to feel less interested in how my clothes would be perceived and more focused on choosing something fun. Opening my wardrobe up was a ritual I grew to love. It was less about what I chose and more about what chose me. I slung on a ballsy bright orange jumper with a portrait of a naked lady on it. The last time I wore it in public, a man on the train could not avert his eyes from said naked lady’s body. It used to be a struggle to style, but not anymore. I pushed myself further, yearning for a colour clash, so I put on my pink gingham trousers.
On Friday, I had to head into the city for some meetings, so I paired some blue jeans with a smartish shirt and red trainers. I spotted a blue and red polka dot fabric offcut from my mother’s old sari and decided to wear it like a bandana, finished with giant gold hoops. I felt like a chic Jack Sparrow.
I was an urban shapeshifter on the Elizabeth line. With each outfit came a new character. At the end of the week, it rained, but a long tan trenchcoat, red beret and red shoes helped me seize the day as I cosplayed the role of a French spy on my morning commute. Maybe I should have carried a briefcase to complete the look. I felt unstoppable.
By the weekend, I was already seeking out my next colourful purchase on Vinted. Not only did I successfully lift my mood, but I felt I had become more fashionable throughout this process.
The moral? Clothing is far more functional than aesthetics. A chic monochromatic outfit might be the favoured choice, but that fun jumper you neglect holds far more power. Pink trousers really will go with anything if you decide they do, and one colourful accessory is enough to make a difference.
Without a doubt, dopamine dressing works. But its power isn’t just in the right shade of purple – the key is to wear clothes with the intention of joy.
Images: Katrina Mirpuri; Stylist