“Can dopamine dressing get rid of my January blues? I tried it for a week”

When I saw the phrase ‘dopamine dressing’ on social media, it sounded like just the thing.

“The theory behind dopamine dressing is that the clothes you wear can boost your mood,” colour psychologist Tash Bradley tells Stylist. “All of the colours have a particular effect on our emotions. The colours that really boost energy are the more highly saturated colours, such as bright oranges, pinks, yellows and pastels. It’s important that people choose colours that they personally connect with and get positive psychological associations from, as everyone’s taste will be unique.”

As someone who enjoys wearing darker colours, I wanted to put this theory to the test and try it out for a week. The rules seemed simple: dress brightly, and in colours you find attractive. I was up for the challenge but feared London wasn’t ready for Katrina and her Technicoloured Dreamcoat (sorry, Joseph), so I scoured Pinterest and Instagram for some more wearable inspiration.