Those of you with a sweet tooth, look away now, for according to TikTok, summer’s breakout trend is loaded high with sartorial sugar.

Of course, the saccharine, nostalgic 00s throwbacks we’ve already been endorsing have made this summer sweeter than its predecessors, as has the fact that this year, the warmer months will (hopefully) be spent sans lockdown, yet fashion is continuing to dose up even more on the sweet stuff.

According to global fashion platform Lyst, which analyses the online shopping behaviour of more than 8 million people, summer’s breakout trend is ‘sugar-rush core’, which we’re dubbing ‘candycore’.