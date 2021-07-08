Bella Hadid in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier at Cannes Film Festival 2021
Cannes Film Festival 2021: the 11 best fashion moments from the red carpet so far

The red carpet is back, hurrah! And the stars are out in force in some seriously show-stopping ensembles.

After a year spent stationed firmly in all manner of elasticated waistbands, it will come as a welcome treat to fashion lovers that the red carpet is making its big comeback this week at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 – and it’s better than ever before. Because what do celebrities love more than a bit of fashion exhibitionism, really?

It would appear that the memo was well received by all of the stars in attendance at this year’s festival, which has seen the likes of Dame Helen Mirren and Adam Driver descend upon the French city to pull out all of the sartorial stops. From Bella Hadid in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, transplanted straight from the designer’s archive from his spring/summer 2002 collection, to Dame Helen Mirren in a punchy yellow Dolce & Gabbana chiffon dress and Jessica Chastain in 200 carats worth of Chopard rubies, all we can do is rejoice that red carpet dressing is finally back.

The week-long affair follows the Cannes Film Festival’s cancellation last year, when it abandoned its physical event and instead issued a list of “labelled” films. Here are some of our favourite looks so far.

  • Bella Hadid in Lanvin and Chopard jewellery.
  • Isabelle Huppert in Balenciaga and Chopard jewellery.
  • Candice Swanepoel in Etro.
  • Spike Lee in Louis Vuitton and custom Air Jordans.
  • Marion Cotillard in Chanel.
  • Didi Stone Olomide in Djula jewellery.
  • Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana.
  • Jodie Foster with her wife Alexandra Hedison, wearing Givenchy and Chopard jewellery.
  • Bella Hadid in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier.
  • Kat Graham in Etro and Pomellato jewellery.
  • Jessica Chastain in Dior Haute Couture and Chopard jewellery.
Images: courtesy of Getty Images.