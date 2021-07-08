After a year spent stationed firmly in all manner of elasticated waistbands, it will come as a welcome treat to fashion lovers that the red carpet is making its big comeback this week at the Cannes Film Festival 2021 – and it’s better than ever before. Because what do celebrities love more than a bit of fashion exhibitionism, really?

It would appear that the memo was well received by all of the stars in attendance at this year’s festival, which has seen the likes of Dame Helen Mirren and Adam Driver descend upon the French city to pull out all of the sartorial stops. From Bella Hadid in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier, transplanted straight from the designer’s archive from his spring/summer 2002 collection, to Dame Helen Mirren in a punchy yellow Dolce & Gabbana chiffon dress and Jessica Chastain in 200 carats worth of Chopard rubies, all we can do is rejoice that red carpet dressing is finally back.