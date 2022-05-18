One of the film world’s most illustrious fashion exhibitions, the Cannes Film Festival is back in action this week.

The 75th annual event, which is held in the French city, brings together the good and the great from the world of film and sees them parade along the event’s signature red carpet in wares fit for a princess.

After being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, the festival came roaring back to life last year, with Bella Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Timothee Chalamet all gracing the event with their presence.

This year’s red carpet is set to be just as much of a display window for fashion exhibitionism. So far at the event, which began yesterday, one trend appears to have been lifted straight from the spring/summer 2022 runways and transported onto the bodies gracing the festival: the rise and rise of skin.