The best red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival prove that we really are having a summer of skin
From plunging necklines to the new erogenous zone (the waist, FYI), the red carpet fashion at the Cannes Film Festival is proving that flesh-flashing has never been more en vogue.
One of the film world’s most illustrious fashion exhibitions, the Cannes Film Festival is back in action this week.
The 75th annual event, which is held in the French city, brings together the good and the great from the world of film and sees them parade along the event’s signature red carpet in wares fit for a princess.
After being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid restrictions, the festival came roaring back to life last year, with Bella Hadid, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Timothee Chalamet all gracing the event with their presence.
This year’s red carpet is set to be just as much of a display window for fashion exhibitionism. So far at the event, which began yesterday, one trend appears to have been lifted straight from the spring/summer 2022 runways and transported onto the bodies gracing the festival: the rise and rise of skin.
Now, that’s not to be confused with the flesh-flashing of the 00s. As we venture into the summer of skin – which the Cannes Film Festival is making a solid case for – dressing is about peekaboo styling, the sort that whispers to the skin that lies beneath an outfit, rather than shouts. So far, there’s been Eva Longoria’s part-sheer, part-opaque Alberta Ferretti LBD (that’s Long Black Dress to you and me) and Julianne Moore’s similarly gothic plunging neckline Bottega Veneta gown.
Of course, the annual celebration’s clout isn’t limited to the virality of the looks that grace its red carpet. In 2019, Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite was awarded a Palme d’Or award, with the film promptly winning the best picture gong at the Oscars; 2021’s edition showcased Drive My Car, which became the recipient of the best international film award at the Oscars too.
These are some of this year’s standout looks that hint at the summer of skin that lies ahead of us.
Images: courtesy of Getty