What’s the opposite of gatekeeping? Over-sharing? Spilling the beans? Of all the secrets that shroud the fashion industry, how to keep warm in the cold ought not to be one of them.

But alongside the thermals that insiders swear by and the inevitable throwing of jumper on top of jumper to keep the cold at bay, there is actually an art to curating your very own ‘warmdrobe’. This is, after all, a time to huddle together to keep as collectively warm as possible.

The key to a warmdrobe – a wardrobe curated specifically for bitterly cold times such as these – lies in tri- and quad-layering. This is essentially the practice of acquiring pieces that need as little thought as possible because you know you can rely on them to do all of the heavy lifting for you. If there’s one thing we don’t need to be doing first thing in the morning in Baltic conditions, it’s thinking about what to wear and that’s where a warmdrobe will come in handy. It’s essentially a cold-weather capsule wardrobe.