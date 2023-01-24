One rainy Saturday, I took photographs of some of my favourite outfits using my phone. This is meant to be a chance to reconnect with your clothes, so carve time out to properly dedicate yourself to the challenge. For me, using my phone and then having them printed out at a later date was the best way to catalogue outfits. I started with casual weekend looks, graduated on to work outfits and I finished with smart going out-out looks.

One helpful way to utilise this trick is to Blu-tack the photographs onto the back of my wardrobe door and categorise them by occasion. There’s a row of work-inspired outfits, casual weekend-inspired outfits and, of course, the going out-out outfits. As somebody who is admittedly time-poor, having a reference of what I have in my wardrobe that works together has changed the way I get dressed. I’ve shared this advice with friends too, who have also moaned about feeling like they have nothing to wear, and they too have also extolled its virtues. No matter how many clothes you have or what field of work you’re in, this is a time and money-saving hack that just works. Make your clothes work harder for you and I promise you’ll be feeling as though you have a brand-new wardrobe in no time at all. Happy snapping.