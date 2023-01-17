“This is how I built a capsule wardrobe from scratch, and it was easier than I thought”

There are several things I hope to leave in the rearview mirror of yesteryear, the first of which is any additional information pertaining to the frostbitten penis of the person currently sitting fifth in line to the throne and how he managed the Big Thaw (spoiler alert: he employed the use of his mother’s favourite Elizabeth Arden cream). The other things I hope to leave behind are group chats (never apologise for being your troupe’s resident ghost), scooters (which truly ought to be outlawed for both aesthetic and practical reasons) and new year’s resolutions, because they truly are a hazard for the mind and should be rejected during all 365 days of the year.

But just a few weeks into this new and rather Baltic year, I’m pleased to inform you that I’ve already found something I’ll be gripping onto for dear life. It’s something that’s made my days easier, happier and, dare I say it, brighter too. For reasons too long to list here, I moved out of my flat at the end of last year and, for the foreseeable future, checked almost everything I own into a storage unit in a deep, dark corner of Essex. My belongings still safely under lock and key, I’ve learned to rely upon the impossibly small rotation of clothes I haphazardly stuffed into my suitcase when I moved back to my parents’ house while I work out my next move.