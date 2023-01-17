“This is how I built a capsule wardrobe from scratch, and it was easier than I thought”
Struggling to build a capsule wardrobe? This is how to do it from scratch (and it’s so much easier than you might think).
There are several things I hope to leave in the rearview mirror of yesteryear, the first of which is any additional information pertaining to the frostbitten penis of the person currently sitting fifth in line to the throne and how he managed the Big Thaw (spoiler alert: he employed the use of his mother’s favourite Elizabeth Arden cream). The other things I hope to leave behind are group chats (never apologise for being your troupe’s resident ghost), scooters (which truly ought to be outlawed for both aesthetic and practical reasons) and new year’s resolutions, because they truly are a hazard for the mind and should be rejected during all 365 days of the year.
But just a few weeks into this new and rather Baltic year, I’m pleased to inform you that I’ve already found something I’ll be gripping onto for dear life. It’s something that’s made my days easier, happier and, dare I say it, brighter too. For reasons too long to list here, I moved out of my flat at the end of last year and, for the foreseeable future, checked almost everything I own into a storage unit in a deep, dark corner of Essex. My belongings still safely under lock and key, I’ve learned to rely upon the impossibly small rotation of clothes I haphazardly stuffed into my suitcase when I moved back to my parents’ house while I work out my next move.
In real life, and by that I refer to the time spent before my life was indelibly paused by my current circumstances, I revelled in colour, texture and patterns. I was a magpie for anything that glittered and twinkled. I awarded myself extra brownie points for clashing clothes. But when choice is stripped away from you, what you’re left with is necessity, and that’s how I began dressing.
The pieces I decided to pack into my suitcase were two pairs of thermals (I exclusively wear Uniqlo’s HeatTech range), two chunky wool jumpers (one brown, one black), two pairs of jeans (one blue, one black), a pair of black loafers, some trainers for the run that I’m still waiting to do and a boxy blazer, the virtues of which I’ve extolled at large before.
At first, getting dressed became a drag. What dull clothes, these all are, I cried to myself inside. Until the tides, as they do, turned and something clicked inside of me: having something of a daily uniform has freed up other parts of my brain to think about other things that are more pressing than deciding what to wear every day. I can now reach into my wardrobe (see: suitcase) and know exactly which jumpers make which jeans pop and vice versa without having to employ any form of thought.
Of course, this concept is hardly revolutionary. Capsule wardrobes have been around for eons, but they’re a revelation in the world of this particular fashion editor – and apparently a vast swathe of the general population, too. According to Google Trends, over the past 12 months, searches for ‘capsule wardrobe’ have spiked by 1,950%. And if the uproar around Portia’s hodge-podge wardrobe in season two of The White Lotus was anything to go by, we, the people, need uniformity. And definitely not rainbow boleros clashed with animal print bikinis, which seemed to be the most offending of Portia’s get-ups.
To Be Created is one such styling company helping people to hone their wardrobes. Founded by stylist Charlotte Warburton in 2019, its guiding principle is the idea that everybody needs only 27 pieces in their wardrobe at all times.
“The capsule wardrobe has always been the heart of my business To Be Created, what women actually wear day to day and investing in those key staples, rather than frivolous spending. “For me, it’s always been quality over quantity and really encouraging conscious shopping, by which I mean investing in solid staples that last and will take you through season after season,” Warburton tells Stylist. “ It’s not about mass, it’s about how well the pieces work and rotate among each other, which allows you to reinvent your wardrobe repeatedly.”
Warburton endorses blazers, crisp T-shirts, jeans and trousers: the sort of clothes that will do all of an outfit’s heavy lifting.
I knew capsule wardrobes were good, but I didn’t know quite how good. My days now start with a kick-back and a coffee rather than a mad scramble to find an outfit. And when I find my future home and unlock my belongings, it might well be time for a long-overdue wardrobe cleanse.
Images: Getty; courtesy of author