It was acceptable in the 80s and 90s, and it seems that now, according to fashion fans, carpenter-style jeans are about to take another turn in the fashion hot seat. But while the trend may have a funny tradesman-inspired name, it’s the casual meets cool style we’re soon to be clamouring for.

If you haven’t heard of this style of jean already, let us explain what they actually are. Characterised by a loose-fitting leg, lots of pockets and the occasional decorative loop, there’s a lot going on with this trouser. But it’s one of the reasons why we’re so in love with them. Who said denim should be boring?