Carrie’s And Just Like That finale look has caused a spike in sales for this particular style of dreamy dress
Clad in tangerine-toned haute couture Valentino, Carrie Bradshaw bid farewell to And Just Like That in the most fashion-forward way possible.
From affordably priced striped tote bags to tulle for grown-ups, there’s been no shortage of Carrie Bradshaw’s signature style statements in each of the 10 episodes of the Sex And The City reboot, And Just Like That.
Always one to leave on a high though, it was Carrie’s season finale look that really put the cat among the fashion pigeons.
During the final episode of AJLT, to scatter Big’s ashes in Paris, Carrie sported a custom tangerine-toned haute couture Valentino gown, which, when Sarah Jessica Parker saw it, caused the actor to reportedly say “Look no more.”
The frothy, floor-sweeping dress, which was plucked from the Italian brand’s spring/summer 2019 haute couture collection, triggered a staggering 1,085% spike in searches for Valentino dresses and a 194% hike in searches for long, orange dresses.
In case anybody needed evidence that Carrie’s clout remains fully intact, here it is. The fantastical look was completed with a kitsch Timmy Woods clutch, which we first were treated to during the first Sex And The City film, and a pair of hot pink opera gloves, no less.
Having once so pertinently said, “A relationship is like couture; if it doesn’t fit perfectly, it’s a disaster,” AJLT fans need look no further for proof that Carrie Bradshaw has finally found her couture match.
Images: courtesy of HBO Max and Getty.