And Just Like That: Carrie Bradshaw has a new It bag (and it’s from a lesser-known, female-founded brand)
Known for her love of Fendi baguettes, Carrie Bradshaw’s new favourite bag is an affordable tote from female-founded British brand Ace & Prince.
She might be known for her decidedly high-brow sartorial tastes (hello, Manolos) but it would appear that Carrie Bradshaw is no stranger to a style steal when she sees one.
Her latest? A striped tote bag, which she wore in the most recent episode of And Just Like That, which comes by way of female-founded British brand Ace & Prince and costs just £34.
The capacious carry-on, which is Ace & Prince’s Medium Tote, nods to the striped Marni styles loved by the street style set, and is not only roomy enough for all of our daily necessities (see hand sanitiser, face masks et al), but also seriously statement-making.
Founded by former model Heidi Murray and stylist Chloe Forde, Ace & Prince is an online shop, which stocks a selection of elevated daily essentials. Not only are its tote bags available in a buffet of sorbet colours, but the brand also stocks sumptuously soft loungewear (still a style staple, if you ask us) and cult logo T-shirts.
This isn’t the first affordable style statement Bradshaw has made in the Sex And The City reboot. From an affordable ballet-inspired black bodysuit (which came by way of Capezio and will give change from £30) to a pair of pom pom-adorned Free People socks, which she wore with Birkenstocks, Bradshaw knows her way around a high-low fashion statement like no other.
Images: courtesy of Getty and Ace & Prince.