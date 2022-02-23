There’s nothing we fashion lovers approve of more than a cross-pollination of our favourite stars getting their strut on to walk in a fashion show.

Whether it’s Dua Lipa making her fashion week debut at Versace’s spring/summer 2022 show, clad in impossibly covetable chainmail no less, or Julia Fox opening for LaQuan Smith in the revenge dress of dreams at the most recent New York Fashion Week, it’s a dream made in PR heaven.