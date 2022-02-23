Carrie Bradshaw’s neighbour from And Just Like That just made her London Fashion Week debut
And just like that, Carrie’s protégée made her London Fashion Week debut to rapturous applause.
There’s nothing we fashion lovers approve of more than a cross-pollination of our favourite stars getting their strut on to walk in a fashion show.
Whether it’s Dua Lipa making her fashion week debut at Versace’s spring/summer 2022 show, clad in impossibly covetable chainmail no less, or Julia Fox opening for LaQuan Smith in the revenge dress of dreams at the most recent New York Fashion Week, it’s a dream made in PR heaven.
The latest instance of this just took place in the capital, with Katerina Tattenbaum, the actor that plays Carrie Bradshaw’s neighbour Lisette in And Just Like That, making waves during London Fashion Week by walking for Rejina Pyo.
Pyo’s autumn/winter 2022 collection, which was as wearable as we’ve come to expect from the designer, was unveiled at The Aubrey in Knightsbridge, where guests were served canapes before watching a show inspired by the concept of easy dinner-to-dancefloor dressing.
Tattenbaum was far from the only star of the small screen to make an appearance during the most recent autumn/winter 2022 shows. Euphoria stars Angus Cloud and Chloe Cherry were spotted at shows both across the pond and in London, with the latter even making an appearance at Fashion East’s presentation of burgeoning talent on Sunday evening.
Images: courtesy of Ben Broomfield and HBO Max.