It could be the time of day, week or year, but our eyes did several takes, readjustments and blinks to register what lay before us. Could it be that Carrie Bradshaw has swapped her beloved Fendi baguettes, her bedazzled Judith Lieber Couture clutches, in favour of a designer pigeon clutch? If the latest images dispatched from the set of the new season of And Just Like That are to be believed then, yes, she has, confirming her new status as a Pigeon Lady.

Of course, this being Bradshaw and And Just Like That, both arguably unrelatable in a sartorial sense at least (has anybody else tried wearing heels for 12 hours straight on the cobbled streets of New York City?), this isn’t just any designer pigeon bag, but rather a hollow clutch imagined by Northern Irish designer JW Anderson.