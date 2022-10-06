And Just Like That, Carrie Bradshaw has a new It bag – and it’s a JW Anderson pigeon clutch
First came the Fendi and now a JW Anderson pigeon clutch?
It could be the time of day, week or year, but our eyes did several takes, readjustments and blinks to register what lay before us. Could it be that Carrie Bradshaw has swapped her beloved Fendi baguettes, her bedazzled Judith Lieber Couture clutches, in favour of a designer pigeon clutch? If the latest images dispatched from the set of the new season of And Just Like That are to be believed then, yes, she has, confirming her new status as a Pigeon Lady.
Of course, this being Bradshaw and And Just Like That, both arguably unrelatable in a sartorial sense at least (has anybody else tried wearing heels for 12 hours straight on the cobbled streets of New York City?), this isn’t just any designer pigeon bag, but rather a hollow clutch imagined by Northern Irish designer JW Anderson.
Fans of the original series of Sex And The City are already drawing comparisons to the occasion where, instead of saying “I love you”, Mr. Big gifted Bradshaw a Judith Lieber Couture bag shaped like a swan. Maybe, just maybe – spoiler alert – this is the And Just Like That costume department’s way of nodding to Bradshaw’s husband after his tragic Peloton accident.
And Just Like That cemented Bradshaw’s affinity for a handbag. There was the capacious carry-on she sported in one episode, which hailed from British brand Ace & Prince and, naturally, there was the amethyst-toned sequin Fendi baguette, a nod to her younger self’s love of the cult silhouette.
It’ll come as little surprise to AJLT fans that Bradshaw’s pulling out all of the style stops after it was confirmed that her longtime love interest Aidan Shaw will be returning for the sophomore season. One surefire way to make a statement in front of one of the loves of your life is unequivocally to clutch a pigeon bag.
Images: Getty