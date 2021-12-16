For those who worship at the altar of lazy lunches, Manolo Blahniks and the Upper East Side, the last week has been a fortuitous one.

Not only are Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt back on the small screen in all of their head-to-toe designer glory (swoon), but so too is the fashion exposition. The sort that, for many of us, we’ve lived vicariously through since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

It’s unsurprising then that since the release of And Just Like That last week, searches for the star’s favoured designers have sky rocketed.

In the 24 hours following And Just Like That’s premiere last week, searches for Manolo Blahnik shoes shot up by 391%, according to fashion platform Lovethesales.com, while searches for linen jumpsuits – like that worn by Carrie in the first episode – similarly soared by 500%. The appetite to embrace Carrie’s love of clothes shows no signs of abating.