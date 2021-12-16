Carrie Bradshaw style: how to get the Sex And The City star's look for less
Fashion

This is how you can get a Carrie Bradshaw-inspired wardrobe from just £18 a day

Can’t get enough of Carrie’s clothes? This is how to get that Carrie Bradshaw look (and it’s surprisingly easier than you may think). 

For those who worship at the altar of lazy lunches, Manolo Blahniks and the Upper East Side, the last week has been a fortuitous one.

Not only are Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt back on the small screen in all of their head-to-toe designer glory (swoon), but so too is the fashion exposition. The sort that, for many of us, we’ve lived vicariously through since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

It’s unsurprising then that since the release of And Just Like That last week, searches for the star’s favoured designers have sky rocketed.

In the 24 hours following And Just Like That’s premiere last week, searches for Manolo Blahnik shoes shot up by 391%, according to fashion platform Lovethesales.com, while searches for linen jumpsuits – like that worn by Carrie in the first episode – similarly soared by 500%. The appetite to embrace Carrie’s love of clothes shows no signs of abating.  

Carrie Bradshaw's style is one of the most revered in the fictional fashion world

But for those with an appetite for luxury ought to know that the rental marketplace, which is projected to be worth £2.3billion by 2029 in the UK alone, is one way to get designer names without the hefty price tag.

Fancy channeling Carrie in a pair of her beloved Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps? Want to get your hands on a Fendi baguette bag? How badly have you been looking for a Carrie-approved mini dress? We have just four fashion-forward words for you: rent before you buy. It’s a no-brainer and one of the most cost-effective ways of having fun with fashion which, after the couple of years we’ve all had, is needed now more than ever. Happy renting! 

The Fendi Baguette bag 

Carrie Bradshaw wearing a purple sequin vintage Fendi baguette bag in And Just Like That

Carrie’s love of a Fendi baguette bag knows no bounds. Whether it’s a classic logo-adorned number or a bedazzled sequin-covered iteration, here’s a bag that carries (pun intended) the entire weight of a look in its teeny tiny pouch. Try renting one for over the festive season, even if it is just for a trip to the corner shop, and relish for yourself just how elevated you feel.

The Tulletastic dress

Carrie Bradshaw wearing a tulle dress in Sex And The City

Nothing is more synonymous than Ms. Bradshaw than a tulle skirt or dress, which she famously wore on the billboard for her Sex And The City column in the original TV series. To make tulle work for you, wear it with chunky stomper boots or your favourite trainers for a daytime look and slip on some slinky slingbacks for cosmopolitans once the sun has set.

The Manolo Blahniks

Carrie Bradshaw wearing her Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps in And Just Like That

Famously debuted at her fictional wedding to Mr. Big, Carrie’s Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps, which have struggled to stay in stock since she first wore them on the show, are among her most beloved pair of shoes. The perfect heels for adding a bit of sartorial jazz hands to an outfit, these shoes are made for walking (and that’s just what they’ll do).

The sequin dress

Carrie Bradshaw wearing a mini sequin dress in Sex And The City

Sequins for Christmas? Well yes, they are indeed groundbreaking. Because while Carrie was known to reach for hers throughout the year, there’s no better time to whip yours out of retirement in a timely manner. Wear yours with your favourite patterned tights and mules or stomper boots to juxtapose against their glitz for the most wonderful winter ensemble of all.

The one-shouldered dress

Carrie Bradshaw wearing a one-shouldered Norma Kamali dress in And Just Like That

For a dazzling scene in And Just Like That, Carrie wears a deliciously ruched baby blue Norma Kamali midi dress, which has just one shoulder strap. Should you want to rightfully copy Carrie’s look, wear your one-shouldered frock with your favourite micro mules and a mini bag for the perfect day-to-dusk outfit.

The winter-ready fur coat

Carrie Bradshaw bundled up in a fur coat in Sex And The City

A toasty faux fur coat is never a bad idea, something which Carrie is a big proponent of. Keep a dress and heels outfit warm and snuggly or throw yours on to jazz up a jeans and a nice top get-up. 

Images: courtesy of Getty and brands.