7 cashmere jumpers so chic, you won’t believe they’re from the high street
- Posted by
- Lara Faye
- Published
A timeless cashmere jumper is the wardrobe staple that brings a touch of luxury to even your most understated outfit. The perfect piece to upgrade your working from home wardrobe, we’ve found the ultra-cosy and effortlessly chic styles to buy now and love forever.
In the interests of buying less and buying better, we’re re-working our current wardrobe of elevated basics and investing in luxurious pieces that are designed to stand the test of time. When it comes to these love-forever wardrobe staples the are certain eternally stylish pieces that immediately spring to mind. The classic white shirt, endlessly cool white trainers, the wear-forever patterned midi dress that has solved many a dressing dilemma, and, of course, the classic cashmere jumper.
The timeless appeal of the cashmere jumper lies in its versatility. Ultra comfortable and oh-so soft it’s the perfect comforting cocoon when you’re staying in, but feels polished enough to make you feel pulled together when you’re working from home. Thanks to a new generation of body-skimming styles and colourful designs, the modern take on cashmere is one that looks endlessly chic when paired with straight-leg jeans and leather trousers or layered over silky slip dresses. You can even take your knit into the office when you throw an oversized blazer and pair of sleek ankle boots into the mix.
Take your styling cues from one of Instagram’s most stylish, Darja Barannik and style your classic jumper with other wardrobe staples such as a tan trench coat and blue denim for an effortlessly chic look that is as easy to wear as it is effective.
If you’ve been waiting to add a wear-forever cashmere knit to your wardrobe, there is no better time than now. High-street cashmere options are the best they have ever been; good value, chic, soft and versatile; and now there are even a selection of sustainable styles created from recycled cashmere that feels every bit as luxurious as virgin cashmere.
Whether you’re looking for a neutral-toned knit to wear with your favourite loungewear or a colourful jumper to make a style statement on your morning conference call, we’re found 7 of the best high street cashmere jumpers to buy n0w:
&Other Stories
Take a timeless approach on the wear-forever cashmere jumper with this caramel design. A classic turtleneck sweater with a slightly oversized, boxy silhouette, this ultra-versatile knit is the perfect piece for layering over a silky slip dress for a look that can worn by day with a pair of black combat boots or taken into evening with the addition of square-toed heels and delicate gold jewellery.
Orwell + Austen
Searching for ultra-luxurious knitwear with incredible sustainable credentials? Then look no further than female-led label Orwell + Austen. Handwoven in Nepal from 100% recycled cashmere, this playful striped jumper is proof that eco-conscious design can look (and feel) blissfully indulgent. Plus, the fitted style will having you feeling pulled-together, even on those working from home days.
Cos
Made from recycled cashmere, this sumptuously soft jumper crafted using innovative techniques which make use of excess cashmere in Cos’ production process. This unisex design has a body-skimming fit that will look just as chic when worn just a pair of blue jeans as it will layered under an oversized blazer.
Equipment
A classic crew neck jumper brought bang up to date in a stand-out shade of orange, this fine knit design makes for an ultra-modern take on cashmere. Wear yours with wide-legged leather trousers or with raw-hem denim and white ankle boots for a street style-set approved look that still feels wonderfully cosy.
Arket
Reinvent your working from home wardrobe with this bold fuchsia sweater that was made to make a statement on your morning Zoom call. Made from premium cashmere, this joyful jumper will keep you feeling snug on cooler mornings but is lightweight enough to wear long into spring.
Whistles
Created entirely from Re.Verso™, a regenerated cashmere yarn created from post-factory waste, this chic camel jumper is as sustainably-created as it is endlessly stylish. Crafted in Italy, this luxe sweater is a wardrobe staple that you’ll wear for years to come.
N.Peal
Boost your mood on grey weather days with this vibrant green knit. Wear it now with straight leg jeans and a timeless tan trench coat, and in summer pair it with a patterned midi skirt for a playful yet effortlessly chic daytime look.
Images: courtesy of brands
Opening image: Getty