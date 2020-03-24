In the interests of buying less and buying better, we’re re-working our current wardrobe of elevated basics and investing in luxurious pieces that are designed to stand the test of time. When it comes to these love-forever wardrobe staples the are certain eternally stylish pieces that immediately spring to mind. The classic white shirt, endlessly cool white trainers, the wear-forever patterned midi dress that has solved many a dressing dilemma, and, of course, the classic cashmere jumper.

The timeless appeal of the cashmere jumper lies in its versatility. Ultra comfortable and oh-so soft it’s the perfect comforting cocoon when you’re staying in, but feels polished enough to make you feel pulled together when you’re working from home. Thanks to a new generation of body-skimming styles and colourful designs, the modern take on cashmere is one that looks endlessly chic when paired with straight-leg jeans and leather trousers or layered over silky slip dresses. You can even take your knit into the office when you throw an oversized blazer and pair of sleek ankle boots into the mix.