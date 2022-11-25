All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Office attire can be a tricky one to crack, but these looks are perfect for a laidback workplace.
Figuring out what to wear to work isn’t always easy. For starters, every office is different – some insist on a fully suited and booted look, while others keep things so casual you could probably roll up in your PJs.
But for those that sit somewhere in the middle, toeing the line between smart and casual can be a tricky one to get your head around. Gone are the days when black trousers and a white shirt would suffice. And as the days get shorter and much, much cooler, what on earth do we wear?
To save you the stress, we’ve found five looks to suit a whole range of styles, taking inspiration from some of the best street styles spotted across recent fashion weeks. Cosy, comfy and casual is the brief, so tightly tailored trousers, shirts and blazers have been left behind for now.
Chunky knits are in no short supply, along with skirts, dresses and even a pair of skinny jeans – yes, they’re back, and we’ve found the perfect ways to wear them.
Keep reading to see what styles we’re recreating from some of our favourite high-street stores. Just call us your work wardrobe wives.
1. The tonal two-piece
M&S Collection cable knit roll neck longline jumper
This red cable knit jumper is one of our favourite finds. Its bold colour will brighten up even the darkest days, while the cuffed sleeves, roll-neck and cable knit is sure to keep you toasty.
Shop M&S Collection cable knit roll neck longline jumper, £35
Hush Celeste wide-leg trousers
These vibrant red trousers can be trusted to pair perfectly with the M&S jumper or even a simple T-shirt. Made from a lightweight recycled polyester blend, they’re comfortable enough for everyday wear yet still fit the formal brief thanks to their shape.
2843 Superga sport club S
Trusty white trainers deserve a spot in everyone’s work wardrobe, and this Superga pair is one of our favourites. They’re sure to see you through any walk or cycle to work, and the flash of red on the heel adds just a pop of personality.
2. The mighty mini skirt
United Colours of Benetton cream turtleneck sweater
A classic cream jumper can be worn with a whole host of outfits. In fact, the styling options are limitless, but we think it will pair perfectly with the below skirt. Made from 100% Merino wool, it will be one of the warmest jumpers in your winter wardrobe, too, meaning bare legs may just (just) be bearable.
Shop United Colours of Benetton cream turtleneck sweater, £55.95
Asos Design cord patch pocket mini skirt in rust
Corduroy is making a comeback, and this skirt proves it. The rust colour is a classic for this time of year and can be paired with black, brown and grey tights on extra cold days.
Shop Asos Design cord patch pocket mini skirt in rust, £23.80
Steve Madden natural lodge boots
A chunky-soled boot is a much more casual alternative to a heeled knee-high. In an off-white shade, this Steve Madden pair treads the welly line in a much more fashion-forward colour.
3. The off-duty jumpsuit
Lucy & Yak Maggie jumpsuit
Few fashion pieces are as easy to style as a jumpsuit. Covering the whole body, it really is throw-on-and-go dressing at its best, and this vibrant green colour really packs a punch.
M&S Collection cotton rich fitted ¾ sleeve top
A simple tee is all you need to slot under your jumpsuit, adding an extra layer of warmth as well as giving you more flexibility when styling. This cotton-rich M&S option is sure to see you through many years of layering.
Adidas Stan Smith Gs trainers
Adidas Stan Smith trainers need little introduction. The simple shape and clean lines lend them to being a great workwear trainer, while the top of green picks out the colour of the jumpsuit.
4. The floral dress
Oasis plus size floral organza midi shirt dress
You may recognise this floral frock from some of our other fashion round-ups, and we still haven’t quite got enough of it. Clashing colours in a way only floral print can, it’s sure to suit any office with ease.
Me+Em Merino cashmere chevron cable knit vest and snood
To warm up the dress for winter, we’ll be adding this Me+Em knitted vest. The detachable snood makes it extra snuggly, while the merino wool and cashmere blend will keep you cosy.
Shop Me+Em Merino cashmere chevron cable knit vest and snood, £150
Whistles Blaire stretch knee-high boot
Trainers will, of course, keep this look even more casual, but these brown boots are sure to add an extra layer of warmth and touch on the smarter side of smart-casual. The low heel keeps them comfortable and they are sturdy enough to see you through this season and beyond.
5. The failsafe all-black
& Other Stories mock neck sweater
High necks are very fashionable, and this & Other Stories jumper is a great example why. With dropped shoulders and a straight silhouette, this option is all about shape – and it comes in a rainbow of other colours too.
Levi’s Plus high-rise skinny jeans in black
Skinny jeans are back (at last!) and are great as part of a work wardrobe. More formal in fit than the low-rise baggy options yet much more comfortable than plain black trousers, if you can get away with wearing jeans in the office, then grab them with both hands.
Shop Levi’s Plus high-rise skinny jeans in black at Asos, £50
H&M chunky leather loafers
These extra-large loafers are certainly a workwear staple, smartening up any look to make it acceptable in the office. They are a little on the heavier side, so proceed with care before you walk all over this trend.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands