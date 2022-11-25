Figuring out what to wear to work isn’t always easy. For starters, every office is different – some insist on a fully suited and booted look, while others keep things so casual you could probably roll up in your PJs.

But for those that sit somewhere in the middle, toeing the line between smart and casual can be a tricky one to get your head around. Gone are the days when black trousers and a white shirt would suffice. And as the days get shorter and much, much cooler, what on earth do we wear?