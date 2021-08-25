Ellie Goulding had four, Serena Williams had three, and Meghan Markle had two. The diktat is clear: these days, it’s all about an outfit change on your Big Day.

After all, it’s all good and well wearing the wedding dress of your dreams in which to say ‘I do’, but once your feet hit the dancefloor at that reception, what use is a floor-length laced gown to dance the night away in? Do away with restrictive materials and stifling structures and do as the insiders do: embrace the wedding outfit change, as championed by a clutch of our favourite stars.