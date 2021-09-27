As the brands which have long been the gatekeepers of the fashion industry grapple with how to evolve their labels in the digital age, it would appear that there’s one style stalwart of the 00s scene that’s proving a perennial inspiration: Bronx-born multi-hyphenate and entrepreneur, Jennifer Lopez.

In line with the rapid ascent of 00s fashion into the arena of desire this year – searches are up – Lopez, one of the original purveyors of the oughts’ love-in with all things flesh-flashing, midriff-baring and hip-slinging, is proving that 22 years after her debut EP was released, her star hasn’t even remotely begun to wane.