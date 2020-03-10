Céline Dion’s latest fashion choices are the joyful antidote we have been waiting for
- Billie Bhatia
Fashion month may have come to an end, but Céline Dion continues to serve up the brightest and boldest fashion looks.
Couture fashion week in January is famous for a lot of things: jaw-dropping creations with even more jaw-dropping prices tags, catwalks covered in tulle, lace and embroidery, guests dressed in the most coveted designs and, most importantly, Céline Dion living her best fashion life.
Due to her busy schedule – after all, her day job is pretty demanding – Céline wasn’t able to make it to the shows in January, and to say she was missed would be like saying Think Twice is an OK song. Whilst the designers continued with business as usual, the spectators felt that the season just fell a little flat without her magical sartorial musings.
Where was the Richard Quinn ball gown as she walked two dogs down Avenue Montaigne? Or the posing sessions outside of the Lanvin show to make sure that her fans could appreciate her look from all angles? There were no hats, no latex, no gowns and no fun.
Now, thanks to her Courage world tour, the singer is treating her fans to something they love almost as much as her music, full catwalk looks. Serving up fashion with the same kind of ferocity as she would Couture Fashion Week, Céline is here to remind you that fashion is full of joy and given the current news cycle that feels like the antidote we all need right now.
Straight off the catwalk and straight into Céline Dion’s wardrobe options was this floral masterpiece by Oscar de la Renta. If that wasn’t enough drama, Céline threw flowers - naturally, ones that matched her skirt - to adoring fans.
Not content with just a two-piece neon pink trouser suit, Céline layered a pleated skirt wither her tailored look, and to be honest, she might be the only person who will ever be able to pull this off.
Moncler’s latest designer collaboration comes courtesy of Richard Quinn, and of course Céline is a fan. She’s taken this retro yet futuristic look as easily as if it were jeans and a t-shirt.
Marching to the beat of her own fabulous drum, Céline proved that – in fact – all heroes do wear capes. If they are from Michael Kors, that is. Putting on a display for her fans, Céline turned a humble New York sidewalk into a joyous celebration of fashion.
