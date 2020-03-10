Céline Dion’s latest fashion choices are the joyful antidote we have been waiting for

Couture fashion week in January is famous for a lot of things: jaw-dropping creations with even more jaw-dropping prices tags, catwalks covered in tulle, lace and embroidery, guests dressed in the most coveted designs and, most importantly, Céline Dion living her best fashion life.

Due to her busy schedule – after all, her day job is pretty demanding – Céline wasn’t able to make it to the shows in January, and to say she was missed would be like saying Think Twice is an OK song. Whilst the designers continued with business as usual, the spectators felt that the season just fell a little flat without her magical sartorial musings.

Where was the Richard Quinn ball gown as she walked two dogs down Avenue Montaigne? Or the posing sessions outside of the Lanvin show to make sure that her fans could appreciate her look from all angles? There were no hats, no latex, no gowns and no fun.