5 times Celine Dion has persuaded us to try out tricky winter trends

For as long as Celine continues wearing the best designer outfits, our hearts will go on…

There’s no denying Celine Dion is an icon. In the same category as the likes of Madonna and Mariah, she’s the type of singer you can call by her first name alone and everyone will know who you’re talking about. Over the past few years our love for the Candian popstar has been reignited to a whole new level since A-list stylist to the stars – including Ariana Grande and Zendaya – Law Roach has covered Celine in the most desired designer outfits. We thought Celine had surely reached her peak in the style stakes when she stole the show at the 2019 Met Gala wearing a custom-made Oscar de la Renta fringed dress. That was until the fashion team took note of all Celine’s incredible Paris Couture Fashion Week outfits, from Chanel to Off-White.

Now, the star who boasts over 3.8 million Instagram followers (and has just had her first number 1 album in 17 years) is continuing her reign with a whole host of winter outfits us mere mortals fear we may not be able to pull off IRL. Luckily, Celine is here to show us all how to wear the trickiest autumn/winter 2019 trends in true ‘look at me’ fashion. We wouldn’t expect anything else from queen Dion. 1. Leather trousers

Celine Dion wearing leather vinyl trousers

Leather trousers (real or faux) tend to come back around this time of year, each and every year. This time they’re all about the wider baggier fit rather than skin tight, and Celine styles them to perfection with a classic black roll neck and a boucle Chanel jacket. Of course Celine completes the look with not one, but two classic Chanel bags worth nearly £10,000. So casual. 2. Top-to-toe tonal

Celine wearing red tonal winter outfit

Completely beige outfits have been a look this season, but now it’s all about colour. Pick a hue you like and run with it throughout your entire outfit in slightly different shades. Celine gives us all a lesson in how to do it right with a glossy red and burgundy outfit by Tom Ford. Note: mix textures like satin and velvet together for a look that’ll never fail to look instantly expensive. 3. Metallics

Celine wearing silver blouse and trousers

Some may think tin foil, others may think shiny goddess. Either way, this Rodarte frill neck puff sleeve blouse with matching láme pleated trousers is a showstopper of an outfit. Mega platforms and silver jewels complete this party-ready ensemble. Now, who’s ready to try out metallics for the upcoming festive soirées? 4. Sleeping bag coat

Celine wearing black longline puffer coat

If you’re an avid reader of Stylist’s print magazine too (we hope you are) then you will have seen the fashion team marking sleeping bag coats as a key style this season. The puffer jacket has headed south for winter and it’s all about the longline shape. Celine keeps the oversized style casual with a tee and trainers – classic. 5. Puff sleeves

Celine wearing puff sleeve midi dress