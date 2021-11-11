As real-life, in-person events become commonplace once more, it seems that the stars that populate the guestlists of every A-list party are stopping at nothing to make as much of a style statement as possible.

Case in point: last night’s CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Awards, which attracted everybody from Zendaya to Emily Blunt, who hosted the evening’s proceedings.

Indeed, the former, who took home the Fashion Icon award (the youngest person ever to do so), proved she was every inch what her award suggested in a bandeau Vera Wang two-piece, which she accentuated with matching red talons and lashings of diamonds. Meanwhile, Blunt opted for a highlighter-hued orange suit, the brainchild of Kamala Harris-approved Christopher John Rogers, who won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year.