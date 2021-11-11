Best dressed celebrities at the CFDA Awards 2021: from Zendaya to Ashley Olsen
CFDA Awards 2021: from Zendaya to Ashley Olsen, these were the best-dressed stars

As the ‘Oscars of fashion’ made its grand in-person return last night, the stars were out in full fashion force. 

As real-life, in-person events become commonplace once more, it seems that the stars that populate the guestlists of every A-list party are stopping at nothing to make as much of a style statement as possible.

Case in point: last night’s CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Awards, which attracted everybody from Zendaya to Emily Blunt, who hosted the evening’s proceedings.

Indeed, the former, who took home the Fashion Icon award (the youngest person ever to do so), proved she was every inch what her award suggested in a bandeau Vera Wang two-piece, which she accentuated with matching red talons and lashings of diamonds. Meanwhile, Blunt opted for a highlighter-hued orange suit, the brainchild of Kamala Harris-approved Christopher John Rogers, who won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year.

Elsewhere at the event, during which Telfar Clemens won the American Accessories Designer of the Year award, was Drew Barrymore in the sartorial equivalent of a lemon sherbet and Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung in a dramatic Louis Vuitton get-up.

In short, the stars were out in full fashion force. These were a few of our favourite looks from the evening.  

    Zendaya wearing Vera Wang to the CFDA Awards 2021

    Proving she is every inch the fashion icon, Zendaya dazzled in her voluminous Vera Wang two-piece, which she styled to perfection.

    Paloma Elsesser at the CFDA Awards 2021

    Taking to the stage to present Demna Gvasalia with his award for International Women’s Designer of the Year, Paloma Elsesser looked both cool and comfortable in khaki.

    Emily Blunt wearing Christopher John Rogers to the CFDA Awards 2021

    The host for the evening’s proceedings, Emily Blunt, dazzled in a zesty orange two-piece, which was designed by Christopher John Rogers.

    HoYeon Jung in Louis Vuitton for the CFDA Awards 2021

    Keeping it cool, calm and collected was Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung, whose Louis Vuitton ensemble was impossibly pared-back.

    Drew Barrymore in Christian Siriano at the CFDA Awards 2021

    Famed for his fun and frivolous designs, Christian Siriano pulls no punches when it comes to making a splash and this lemon-toned tulle frock is proof.

    Zazie Beetz at the CFDA Awards 2021

    Zazie Beetz knows her way around an achingly cool ensemble, and this top-and-skirt combo is a case in point.

    Anya Taylor-Joy in Oscar de la Renta at the CFDA Awards 2021

    Never one to shy away from making a splash, Anya Taylor-Joy’s purple Oscar de la Renta mini was made even better by the touch of leopard print the actor employed to accessorise.

    Ashley Olsen in The Row at the CFDA Awards 2021

    Always a reliable source of sartorial inspiration, Ashley Olsen looked impossibly put-together in a look from her and her sister Mary-Kate’s label, The Row.

Images: courtesy of Getty.