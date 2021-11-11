CFDA Awards 2021: from Zendaya to Ashley Olsen, these were the best-dressed stars
As the ‘Oscars of fashion’ made its grand in-person return last night, the stars were out in full fashion force.
As real-life, in-person events become commonplace once more, it seems that the stars that populate the guestlists of every A-list party are stopping at nothing to make as much of a style statement as possible.
Case in point: last night’s CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Awards, which attracted everybody from Zendaya to Emily Blunt, who hosted the evening’s proceedings.
Indeed, the former, who took home the Fashion Icon award (the youngest person ever to do so), proved she was every inch what her award suggested in a bandeau Vera Wang two-piece, which she accentuated with matching red talons and lashings of diamonds. Meanwhile, Blunt opted for a highlighter-hued orange suit, the brainchild of Kamala Harris-approved Christopher John Rogers, who won the American Womenswear Designer of the Year.
Elsewhere at the event, during which Telfar Clemens won the American Accessories Designer of the Year award, was Drew Barrymore in the sartorial equivalent of a lemon sherbet and Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung in a dramatic Louis Vuitton get-up.
In short, the stars were out in full fashion force. These were a few of our favourite looks from the evening.
Proving she is every inch the fashion icon, Zendaya dazzled in her voluminous Vera Wang two-piece, which she styled to perfection.
Taking to the stage to present Demna Gvasalia with his award for International Women’s Designer of the Year, Paloma Elsesser looked both cool and comfortable in khaki.
The host for the evening’s proceedings, Emily Blunt, dazzled in a zesty orange two-piece, which was designed by Christopher John Rogers.
Keeping it cool, calm and collected was Squid Game actor HoYeon Jung, whose Louis Vuitton ensemble was impossibly pared-back.
Famed for his fun and frivolous designs, Christian Siriano pulls no punches when it comes to making a splash and this lemon-toned tulle frock is proof.
Zazie Beetz knows her way around an achingly cool ensemble, and this top-and-skirt combo is a case in point.
Never one to shy away from making a splash, Anya Taylor-Joy’s purple Oscar de la Renta mini was made even better by the touch of leopard print the actor employed to accessorise.
Always a reliable source of sartorial inspiration, Ashley Olsen looked impossibly put-together in a look from her and her sister Mary-Kate’s label, The Row.
