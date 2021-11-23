All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
For when sequins seem excessive and everything else feels overcharged, look to these simplistic but oh-so stylish earrings to lend a helping hand to tired festive ensembles.
Picture the scene: it’s the jam-packed social rollercoaster that is the two weeks before everybody flees London for Christmas and you’re invited to a last-minute soiree with your friends.
After the calamity Christmas we collectively endured last year, you’ve resolved to attend everything you’re invited to, so you scramble to wipe some glitter across your eyelids and some red lippie on your lips. But your outfit is still looking more desk-time than dusk-time.
What you’re in need of is a pair of big and blingy crystal chandelier earrings, which take up minimal space in your make-up bag/drawers at work/purse, but make for maximum impact. Looking for the one-hit wonder that takes an outfit from zero to hero? This pair of hard-working earrings is just that, and the good news is they’ve swept the high street into a frenzy with all manner of affordable Pat Butcher-approved earrings being purveyed.
Use these souped-up earrings to spruce up everyday sweaters or add a certain je ne sais quoi to more-is-more festively fashionable ensembles. ‘Tis the season to sparkle, after all. These are a few of our favourites.
Mango crystal pendant earrings
With a certain more-is-more vibe purveyed by the cast of 80s soap opera Dynasty, these pair of crystal Mango earrings are seriously splashy and stylish.
Maje star chandelier earrings
If two equally blinged-out earrings is too much for you, then Maje’s mismatched pair will pique your interest. Pair with an up-do and a statement berry lip for ultimate style points.
Kate Spade sparkling chandelier earrings
For the days when all you want to wear is black and all you want to do is not think about your outfit, these Kate Spade earrings will impart just the right level of glam.
Karen Millen diamante statement earrings
Why settle for just any old chandelier earrings when you could have this pair of Bobby Dazzler-equivalent earrings?
Shop Karen Millen diamante statement earrings at Debenhams, £15.20
New Look diamante tassel drop earrings
New Look’s dazzling pair of tassel drop earrings are the perfect accoutrement to a festive scarlet lip and a sweeping smoky eye.
Susan Caplan Vintage Givenchy chandelier earrings
Susan Caplan is the name to know in the world of vintage and this pre-loved pair of Givenchy earrings is proof that her pieces are as timeless as they are stylish.
Shop Susan Caplan Vintage Givenchy chandelier earrings at Harvey Nichols, £225
Isabel Marant statement earrings
Isabel Marant, the queen of effortless everyday style, is a longtime supporter of the power of a punchy pair of earrings. These two crystal numbers promise to spruce up even the most tired of ensembles.
Pilgrim Rachel crystal earrings
Pilgrim is a go-to for everyday jewellery lovers, but it’s the brand’s pair of crystal earrings that we’re loving most.
Shop Pilgrim Rachel crystal earrings at Adrian & Co. jewellers, £15
Mango chainmail earrings
If faux crystals aren’t quite to your tastes, then look to this pair of chainmail-style chandelier earrings instead, which are equally statement-making but less splashy.
Images: courtesy of Reformation and brands.