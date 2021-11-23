Best chandelier earrings 2021: how to style them and where to buy

Big and blingy chandelier earrings are the instant outfit updater your winter wardrobe needs

For when sequins seem excessive and everything else feels overcharged, look to these simplistic but oh-so stylish earrings to lend a helping hand to tired festive ensembles.  

Picture the scene: it’s the jam-packed social rollercoaster that is the two weeks before everybody flees London for Christmas and you’re invited to a last-minute soiree with your friends.

After the calamity Christmas we collectively endured last year, you’ve resolved to attend everything you’re invited to, so you scramble to wipe some glitter across your eyelids and some red lippie on your lips. But your outfit is still looking more desk-time than dusk-time.

What you’re in need of is a pair of big and blingy crystal chandelier earrings, which take up minimal space in your make-up bag/drawers at work/purse, but make for maximum impact. Looking for the one-hit wonder that takes an outfit from zero to hero? This pair of hard-working earrings is just that, and the good news is they’ve swept the high street into a frenzy with all manner of affordable Pat Butcher-approved earrings being purveyed.

Use these souped-up earrings to spruce up everyday sweaters or add a certain je ne sais quoi to more-is-more festively fashionable ensembles. ‘Tis the season to sparkle, after all. These are a few of our favourites.

