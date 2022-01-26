This royal just made her Chanel haute couture catwalk debut on a horse – but do you know who she is?
A member of fashion royalty just made her Chanel haute couture debut on a horse. But do you know who she’s related to?
You’ve heard of the princess and the pea, but have you heard the story about the princess and the horse?
Indeed, yesterday at Chanel’s haute couture autumn/winter 2022 show, Princess Charlotte Casiraghi, the Monégasque princess opened proceedings by riding down the runway on her eight-year-old Spanish bay horse, Kuskus.
Far from just being a princess, model, producer and writer, though, Casiraghi is also the granddaughter of actor and former Princess of Monaco, Grace Kelly.
Casiraghi became an official Chanel ambassador back in 2020, but has had a relationship with the heritage French fashion house for years. The brand’s former creative director Karl Lagerfeld was a close friend of her mother, Princess Caroline of Hanover, and regularly outfitted her.
The incorporation of a horse into the label’s show, which marks the second time that the brand’s creative director Virginie Viard has featured one in one of her collections’ unveilings, is said to be a nod to the brand’s founder, Coco Chanel, who was a keen equestrian herself.
Images: courtesy of Getty.