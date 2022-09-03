I’ve always loved charity shops, inheriting from my mum a constantly twitching antennae for any Oxfam, Cancer Research, Mind or Shelter in the vicinity.

Now in my 20s, perhaps a good 75% of my wardrobe has been sourced in charity shops. From pink leather skirts to well-tailored blazers to beautifully patterned Seventies cotton sundresses, there’s no end to the gems I’ve acquired over the years. There’s a very particular thrill to the process. One in which the pleasure comes in the act of seeking and sifting, of nosing out the unexpected and taking chances.

Unlike the high street, there’s nothing predictable about a charity shop. The contents might be terribly dull or disappointing – and there are plenty of times I’ve left again empty-handed - but there’s always the possibility of discovering treasure.