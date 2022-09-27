When the walls of her successful retail business came crumbling down as a result of the severity of the pandemic, Charlotte Beecham, the founder of Charlotte Simone, began worrying.

“During lockdown I lost my retail business and felt utterly shattered,” Simone tells Stylist. “As retailers started to cancel their orders, I had to figure out how I was going to stay afloat and fast.”

The result of Simone’s period of reflection was a newly invigorated and established business model. Pieces that were made and produced in bigger quantities were slimmed down and released as part of smaller, limited-edition collections.