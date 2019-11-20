Fashion

Colourful check coats are guaranteed to liven up any outfit in an instant

Update check prints by going for bright standout shades. These are the best ones to shop for winter. 

According to the Stylist fashion team, autumn is officially the best time to buy a winter coat. With the best ones coming in store and online early, it’s all about snapping them up before they inevitably sell out. With this being said, how the hell are we all supposed to know which one to go for?

Finding ‘the one’ when it comes to a coat can be tricky; you’ve got to see it and wear it everyday, so you have to make sure it’s the perfect partner to all your wintery outfit. We’ve already rounded up some of the best puffer styles to go for, as well as the under £100 high street hero coats we predict will sell out within a matter of days. Now, we’re here to tell you about the simple update you can make to one of the most-loved prints: checks. 

It’s all about opting for a colourful style because, let’s face it, the Great British weather can often mean you’ll need some cheering up. Throw on one of these key coloured styles and a pair of this season’s must-have chunky boots, and go!

These are the coloured check coats that’ll transform your autumn/winter 2019 outfits in an instant, and they’ll suit all styles, sizes and budgets.

Best coloured checked coats

  • Gestuz

    Gestuz coat
    Coloured check coats: Gestuz

    A double breasted style is the universally flattering detail on coats and blazers. 

    A structured maxi coat like this Gestuz number will keep a busy print looking sleek.

    Friagz coat, £395, Gestuz

    BUY GESTUZ COAT

  • & Other Stories

    & Other Stories coat
    Coloured checked coats: & Other Stories

    Belted styles are key this season, as are coloured checks. Add the two together and you get this dreamy & Other Stories style. 

    Plaid wool-blend belted coat, £205, & Other Stories

    BUY & OTHER STORIES COAT

  • Warehouse

    Image of Warehouse coat
    Coloured checked coats: Warehouse

    We’ve already seen influencer Monikh styling this burnt orange beauty on Instagram, and it instantly sparked shopping urges. 

    Wear open for now over clashing floral print midi dresses; when it gets to winter, you can belt up over chunky roll neck knits. 

    Check belted coat, £96, Warehouse

    BUY WAREHOUSE COAT

  • See By Chloé

    See By Chloé coat
    Coloured checked coats: See By Chloé

    Trench coats aren’t just for spring and autumn – make them work for winter by opting for a deep hue. This green beauty will work with anything from clashing check trousers to a dusty pink dress. 

    Belted double-breasted checked twill coat, £555, See By Chloé at net-a-porter.com

    BUY SEE BY CHLOE COAT

  • Marks & Spencer

    Marks and Spencer coat
    Coloured checked coats: Marks and Spencer

    A peacoat is a style that has been around for decades – give it a fresh lift by opting for a bright orange thread going through the check. Trust us, it’s a winner. 

    Note: it’s also available in sizes 6-24. 

    Double-breasted peacoat with Italian wool, £99, Marks and Spencer

    BUY M&S COAT

  • Isabel Marant, Étoile

    Isabel Marant, Étoile
    Coloured checked coat: Isabel Marant, Étoile

    It’s only recently we told you about the shacket being the shirt and jacket hybrid to embrace for autumn. Now, the cool-girl style has gone south for winter. 

    This longline trucker jacket iteration is on the fashion team’s radar for all the right reasons. 

    Gabrion checked wool coat, £470, Isabel Marant, Étoile at mytheresa.com

    BUY ISABEL MARANT ETOILE COAT

  • Monki

    Monki coat
    Coloured checked coats: Monki

    It’s not just about tailored styles for this one, try out a printed puffer coat in the form of this Monki version. 

    Navy is a neutral hue that’ll go with everything in your wardrobe. 

    Oversized puffer coat, £75, Monki

    BUY MONKI COAT

  • Monsoon

    Monsoon coat
    Coloured checked coats: Monsoon

    If you want to go for subtle colour then this Monsoon coat with a hint of yellow is the one. In sizes 10-22, it’s a must-have not to miss. 

    Anika check maxi coat, £160, Monsoon at simplybe.co.uk

    BUY SIMPLY BE COAT

  • Zara oversized jacquard coat

    Image of Zara coat
    Checked coloured coats: Zara

    Okay so it isn’t technically bright, but the mix of grey in the usual monochrome dogtooth check is a winner. 

    Combine the retro 80s print with the universally flattering double-breasted shape and you get this winner of a coat. Want to make it even more chic? You can even get matching trousers to make it into a suit, here. 

    Dogtooth check coat, £79.99, Zara

    BUY ZARA COAT

Images: Courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article

Recommended by Harriet Davey

Fashion

The best puffer jackets and coats to invest in now (and wear all winter)

From colour block to longer lengths and nipped-in waists, puffers are back.

Posted by
Helen Atkin
Published
Fashion

7 belted jackets to ease you into autumn layering

It's the chicest new outerwear trend, from £39.99

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published
Fashion

7 chic high street cashmere jumpers

It's time to start thinking about affordable autumn knits

Posted by
Kitty McGee
Published
Fashion

Everyone meet the shacket, the new item you'll want to add to your autumn wardrobe

It's the shirt and jacket hybrid that suits everyone, and you can get it on the high street

Posted by
Harriet Davey
Published