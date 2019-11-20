Colourful check coats are guaranteed to liven up any outfit in an instant
Update check prints by going for bright standout shades. These are the best ones to shop for winter.
According to the Stylist fashion team, autumn is officially the best time to buy a winter coat. With the best ones coming in store and online early, it’s all about snapping them up before they inevitably sell out. With this being said, how the hell are we all supposed to know which one to go for?
Finding ‘the one’ when it comes to a coat can be tricky; you’ve got to see it and wear it everyday, so you have to make sure it’s the perfect partner to all your wintery outfit. We’ve already rounded up some of the best puffer styles to go for, as well as the under £100 high street hero coats we predict will sell out within a matter of days. Now, we’re here to tell you about the simple update you can make to one of the most-loved prints: checks.
It’s all about opting for a colourful style because, let’s face it, the Great British weather can often mean you’ll need some cheering up. Throw on one of these key coloured styles and a pair of this season’s must-have chunky boots, and go!
These are the coloured check coats that’ll transform your autumn/winter 2019 outfits in an instant, and they’ll suit all styles, sizes and budgets.
Best coloured checked coats
Gestuz
A double breasted style is the universally flattering detail on coats and blazers.
A structured maxi coat like this Gestuz number will keep a busy print looking sleek.
Friagz coat, £395, Gestuz
& Other Stories
Belted styles are key this season, as are coloured checks. Add the two together and you get this dreamy & Other Stories style.
Plaid wool-blend belted coat, £205, & Other Stories
Warehouse
See By Chloé
Trench coats aren’t just for spring and autumn – make them work for winter by opting for a deep hue. This green beauty will work with anything from clashing check trousers to a dusty pink dress.
Belted double-breasted checked twill coat, £555, See By Chloé at net-a-porter.com
Marks & Spencer
A peacoat is a style that has been around for decades – give it a fresh lift by opting for a bright orange thread going through the check. Trust us, it’s a winner.
Note: it’s also available in sizes 6-24.
Double-breasted peacoat with Italian wool, £99, Marks and Spencer
Isabel Marant, Étoile
It’s only recently we told you about the shacket being the shirt and jacket hybrid to embrace for autumn. Now, the cool-girl style has gone south for winter.
This longline trucker jacket iteration is on the fashion team’s radar for all the right reasons.
Gabrion checked wool coat, £470, Isabel Marant, Étoile at mytheresa.com
Monki
It’s not just about tailored styles for this one, try out a printed puffer coat in the form of this Monki version.
Navy is a neutral hue that’ll go with everything in your wardrobe.
Oversized puffer coat, £75, Monki
Monsoon
If you want to go for subtle colour then this Monsoon coat with a hint of yellow is the one. In sizes 10-22, it’s a must-have not to miss.
Anika check maxi coat, £160, Monsoon at simplybe.co.uk
Zara oversized jacquard coat
Okay so it isn’t technically bright, but the mix of grey in the usual monochrome dogtooth check is a winner.
Combine the retro 80s print with the universally flattering double-breasted shape and you get this winner of a coat. Want to make it even more chic? You can even get matching trousers to make it into a suit, here.
Dogtooth check coat, £79.99, Zara
Images: Courtesy of brands