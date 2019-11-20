According to the Stylist fashion team, autumn is officially the best time to buy a winter coat. With the best ones coming in store and online early, it’s all about snapping them up before they inevitably sell out. With this being said, how the hell are we all supposed to know which one to go for?

Finding ‘the one’ when it comes to a coat can be tricky; you’ve got to see it and wear it everyday, so you have to make sure it’s the perfect partner to all your wintery outfit. We’ve already rounded up some of the best puffer styles to go for, as well as the under £100 high street hero coats we predict will sell out within a matter of days. Now, we’re here to tell you about the simple update you can make to one of the most-loved prints: checks.