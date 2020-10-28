The shacket is the fashion name for a jacket and shirt hybrid. This cosy piece of outerwear fuses together a shirt silhouette with the weight and thickness of a jacket and is a look that has been on the fashion periphery for a while now. Incredibly practical and achingly cool, the shacket has had a makeover for autumn/winter 2020 that sees it executed with a 90s grunge meets preppy Americana aesthetic.

Checks of all colours and proportions have teamed up with the shacket silhouette to offer the most versatile piece of outerwear this season.

Layer over a T-shirt and jeans and you’ve instantly got a great dressed-down weekend look. Pair over tailored trousers and a form fitting roll neck and you’ve created a sharp new workwear aesthetic.

The checked shacket is also highly unlikely to date anytime soon. Checks are often a key catwalk trend for the autumn/winter season and with the shacket shape becoming a particularly popular silhouette we expect that this trend will be one that we will see again and again.