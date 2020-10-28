A checked shacket is fashion’s answer to fusing a favourite wardrobe staple, the checked shirt, with a practical utility style jacket. A great layering piece, the checked shacket is the key item you’re set to see all over the high street this season.
The shacket is the fashion name for a jacket and shirt hybrid. This cosy piece of outerwear fuses together a shirt silhouette with the weight and thickness of a jacket and is a look that has been on the fashion periphery for a while now. Incredibly practical and achingly cool, the shacket has had a makeover for autumn/winter 2020 that sees it executed with a 90s grunge meets preppy Americana aesthetic.
Checks of all colours and proportions have teamed up with the shacket silhouette to offer the most versatile piece of outerwear this season.
Layer over a T-shirt and jeans and you’ve instantly got a great dressed-down weekend look. Pair over tailored trousers and a form fitting roll neck and you’ve created a sharp new workwear aesthetic.
The checked shacket is also highly unlikely to date anytime soon. Checks are often a key catwalk trend for the autumn/winter season and with the shacket shape becoming a particularly popular silhouette we expect that this trend will be one that we will see again and again.
With a whole mix of fabrications and weights available on the high street right now, look for wool or wool-blends if you want to make this style your main piece of outerwear. Opting for more oversized silhouettes will also ensure you can layer up underneath the jacket with cosy knitwear to give added versatility and ensure you can still wear your chosen shacket in frostier weather. Lighter weight versions of the style are great as an added layering piece and can even be worn like a cardigan, under a heavier coat as temperatures really plummet. Lighter hued versions of the checked shacket will still be really wearable come spring, if you want an all-rounder look for white-based checks with pink and beige tones for all-year wearability.
Urban Outfitters
Keep your jacket oversized. Unlike a shirt that you want to feel slightly fitted, this look is about cocooning and feeling protected from the elements.
& Other Stories
Simplify the look by opting for a monochromatic check. A black and white checked shacket will work with most outfits, including more tailored pieces, making it a versatile update.
Monki
Layer your checked jacket over cosy knitwear for extra warmth. While shackets aren’t as thick as your regular winter coat they can fight that biting chill.
Marks & Spencer
Great with earthy tones and white, the gorgeous neutral and cream hues in this shacket ensures that it can take you through spring too.
Shop checked textured shacket with wool at Marks and Spencer, £59
Maje
Look for great fabrications, like this Maje jacket in a recycled wool-blend. A wool or wool-mix jacket will keep you nice and cosy, hopefully negating the need for more layers.
Shop Maje Banelle checked recycled wool-blend shacket at Selfridges, £315
Isabel Marant Étoile
This jacket has a real preppy/Americana feel to it that makes it perfect for teaming with denim for a casual weekend style.
Shop Isabel Marant Étoile Gastoni plaid wool-blend shirt jacket at Matches, £385
Hush
A longline version of the trend, this is a great replacement or update for your current outerwear. This deep blue paired with black is absolutely gorgeous too.
H&M
Make sure your shacket feels weighty enough to act as a solid layering piece. This red and black version will look great over workwear. Pair with some leather gloves for extra warmth.
Pimkie
Although the trend certainly nods heavily towards lumberjack style check shirts, there is a healthy dose of 90s grunge influencing the aesthetic too.
Shop Pimkie overshirt shacket in khaki check at ASOS, £39.99
Zara
With pink and purple hues, this is a lovely light and bright version of the checked shacket trend. This jacket really goes with everything so throw it over your loungewear next time your dashing to the supermarket.
Mango
As this is a shirt/jacket hybrid, you can also wear this style as a layering item but not your final outerwear piece. Finer versions of the shacket will be a great replacement for a cardigan too.
Hero images: Getty / Zara
Further images: courtesy of brands