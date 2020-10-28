Best checked shackets to update your wardrobe

Posted by for Fashion

A checked shacket is fashion’s answer to fusing a favourite wardrobe staple, the checked shirt, with a practical utility style jacket. A great layering piece, the checked shacket is the key item you’re set to see all over the high street this season. 

The shacket is the fashion name for a jacket and shirt hybrid. This cosy piece of outerwear fuses together a shirt silhouette with the weight and thickness of a jacket and is a look that has been on the fashion periphery for a while now. Incredibly practical and achingly cool, the shacket has had a makeover for autumn/winter 2020 that sees it executed with a 90s grunge meets preppy Americana aesthetic.

Getty: Model Levi Achtoven poses outside Paris Fashion Week
Checked shacket: model Levi Achtoven poses outside Paris Fashion Week.

Checks of all colours and proportions have teamed up with the shacket silhouette to offer the most versatile piece of outerwear this season.

Layer over a T-shirt and jeans and you’ve instantly got a great dressed-down weekend look. Pair over tailored trousers and a form fitting roll neck and you’ve created a sharp new workwear aesthetic.

The checked shacket is also highly unlikely to date anytime soon. Checks are often a key catwalk trend for the autumn/winter season and with the shacket shape becoming a particularly popular silhouette we expect that this trend will be one that we will see again and again. 

Checked shacket: Getty Images
Checked shacket: influencer Jacqueline Zelwis poses in Copenhagen in a Sandra checked shacket

With a whole mix of fabrications and weights available on the high street right now, look for wool or wool-blends if you want to make this style your main piece of outerwear. Opting for more oversized silhouettes will also ensure you can layer up underneath the jacket with cosy knitwear to give added versatility and ensure you can still wear your chosen shacket in frostier weather. Lighter weight versions of the style are great as an added layering piece and can even be worn like a cardigan, under a heavier coat as temperatures really plummet. Lighter hued versions of the checked shacket will still be really wearable come spring, if you want an all-rounder look for white-based checks with pink and beige tones for all-year wearability.

  • Hush

    Checked shacket: Hush
    Checked shacket: a long version is a great coat update

    A longline version of the trend, this is a great replacement or update for your current outerwear. This deep blue paired with black is absolutely gorgeous too.

    Shop Marjo Oversized Jacket at Hush, £165

    BUY NOW

  • H&M

    Checked shacket: H&M
    Checked shacket: there are lots of lumberjack inspired styles on the high street

    Make sure your shacket feels weighty enough to act as a solid layering piece. This red and black version will look great over workwear. Pair with some leather gloves for extra warmth.

    Shop black and red shacket at H&M, £39.99

    BUY NOW

  • Pimkie

    Checked shacket: Pimkie at ASOS
    Checked shacket: the look gives a nod to 90's grunge

    Although the trend certainly nods heavily towards lumberjack style check shirts, there is a healthy dose of 90s grunge influencing the aesthetic too. 

    Shop Pimkie overshirt shacket in khaki check at ASOS, £39.99

    BUY NOW

  • Zara

    Checked shacket: Zara
    Checked shacket: it's the perfect throw over everything jacket

    With pink and purple hues, this is a lovely light and bright version of the checked shacket trend. This jacket really goes with everything so throw it over your loungewear next time your dashing to the supermarket. 

    Shop wool blend check overshirt at Zara, £49.99

    BUY NOW

  • Mango

    Checked shacket: Mango
    Checked shacket: a longer line version adds more warmth

    As this is a shirt/jacket hybrid, you can also wear this style as a layering item but not your final outerwear piece. Finer versions of the shacket will be a great replacement for a cardigan too.

    Shop checked wool-blend jacket at Mango, £79.99

    BUY NOW

Hero images: Getty / Zara

Further images: courtesy of brands

Topics

Share this article